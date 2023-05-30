Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of a summer move, according to an intriguing update journalist Rob Pratley.

Is Ugarte a transfer target for Chelsea?

The 22-year-old is a wanted man this summer, with a number of top European clubs interested in signing him. He has been a key figure for Sporting all season long, shining in defensive midfield and catching the eye with his tackling ability and maturity beyond his years.

Chelsea are one of the clubs in the conversation when it comes to snapping up Ugarte, but the likes of Paris Saint-Germin and Liverpool have also been linked. The Uruguayan is arguably seen as one of Europe's top young prospects in his position, and while his current Sporting deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, he may jump at the opportunity for a fresh challenge at a bigger club.

Has Ugarte agreed personal terms with Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter, Pratley claimed that personal terms have now actually been agreed between Chelsea and Ugarte, acting as a potential boost in their quest to snap him up, although an issue surrounding his termination clause could be a potential problem:

"I understand further to this that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ugarte and his agent over personal terms. The remaining point is deal structure as CFC reluctant to trigger termination clause in one payment and would prefer a staggered deal."

This is certainly an encouraging update regarding Ugarte, who looks like such a massive talent, having been lauded for his "great timing, anticipation & positioning" and "superb ability to read the game" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. He is already an eight-cap Uruguay international, and it would be a big surprise if he didn't significantly add to that tally as his career progresses.

The £16,000-a-week midfielder averaged 4.8 tackles and 2.2 interceptions per game in the Champions League in 2022/23, showing what a tenacious presence he is out of possession. That could be perfect in a Chelsea midfield that needs an injection of youth in it, considering N'Golo Kante is now 32 years of age, and Mateo Kovacic is 29.

The biggest issue could be if Ugarte wants to be playing European football next season - something that PSG could guarantee, for example, among other clubs - with Chelsea's dreadful performance in the Premier League meaning that they will only have domestic action to focus on in 2023/24.