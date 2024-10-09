Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to sell a £100,000-per-week player alongside left-back Ben Chilwell, with both men "firmly" out of the Italian's plans and could depart in the January transfer window.

Chilwell expected to leave Chelsea in January

The biggest name who's most heavily linked with the Stamford Bridge exit door right now, and has been ever since the summer, is Chilwell.

Maresca axed Chilwell from the squad for a period but recalled the Englishman for their EFL Cup win over Barrow last month - opting to hand him much-needed minutes as the club look to attract suitors mid-season.

“I think so. Hopefully, we can give him some minutes tomorrow," said Maresca on Chilwell's return to the first team on September 24.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

“The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training. He will be in the squad tomorrow, and hopefully we can give him some minutes.”

Chilwell did get minutes in Chelsea's victory against Barrow, playing 45 during a dominant 5-0 win at Stamford Bridge, but that did little to sway Maresca in terms of the 27-year-old's long-term future.

Chilwell has been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca ahead of January, with widespread reports indicating that the defender's future is far away from west London.

It is believed that Chilwell was even offered to Man United during the summer window, and the player himself was very keen on a move to Old Trafford. However, Erik ten Hag's side ultimately didn't take the bait, despite their need for a new left-back at the time.

It's been quite a fall from grace for the £200,000-per-week ex-captain, who spent the vast majority of last campaign sidelined with both hamstring and knee problems. Mauricio Pochettino even called Chilwell one of the best left-backs in the world, but Maresca clearly doesn't share that verdict.

Maresca ready to sell Carney Chukwuemeka alongside Chilwell

According to CaughtOffside, £100,000-per-week midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is also facing the axe in January.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Maresca has apparently decided to sell Chukwuemeka, with both the England Under-21 international and Chilwell "firmly" out of his plans. Both players are also said to be the "most likely" exits to happen mid-season.

AC Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia are taking a real interest in signing the 20-year-old, so Chukwuemeka has suitors for the winter period. The Rossoneri in particular are looking for bargain additions to bolster their midfield, and it is believed that Chelsea's outcast could depart for the San Siro on loan.

Interestingly, ex-Chelsea superstar Marcel Desailly has expressed how he's a real fan of him.

“I like Carney Chukwuemeka because he is like an artist who comes onto the stage," said Desailly (via Chelsea News).

"He has got the ball. Now is my moment. Shine. You see the dribbling. He is sure about what he is going to do and he is clinical. I love it.”