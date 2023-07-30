Chelsea’s goalkeeping conundrum is still shrouded in uncertainty.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently on track to start the upcoming season as the first choice, but there have been mixed reports about the situation.

Is Kepa Arrizabalaga staying at Chelsea?

After the pre-season draw with Newcastle, Mauricio Pochettino provided the following statement on the Spaniard: “We are so happy with him. He shows great commitment and adapting to the new demands. He is a fantastic keeper.”

However, despite this glowing praise, there are also rumours suggesting that the Argentine is seeking to upgrade the position and move Kepa to one side.

As per Nathan Gissing (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are still keeping a keen eye on the goalkeeper market.

He said: “I am told Chelsea are still looking at a goalkeeper. They liked Onana, but never made a move. Maignan, I believe he’s too expensive for Chelsea, so they’re looking for that player who is not overly expensive, but can still compete with Kepa.”

Therefore, whilst ruling these candidates out, another player who could be a fantastic addition to Stamford Bridge is Emiliano Martinez.

Is Emiliano Martinez joining Chelsea?

Football Insider reported earlier this summer that the Blues were eyeing a move for the Aston Villa star as part of Pochettino’s major squad overhaul.

That said, a deal has been complicated by Martinez’s current long-term contract at Villa Park with it set to take a 'huge fee' to lure him away from the Midlands. At present, Football Transfers value the player at £30m.

Since joining Villa in 2020, the 30-cap international, hailed as “unbelievable” by Matty Cash, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to domestic and worldwide prominence thanks to his impressive consistency.

Across 112 appearances for the Midlands club, the world-cup winner has kept 39 clean sheets.

How good is Emiliano Martinez?

During this time, the former Arsenal man has played under Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard, and Unai Emery, all of whom of retained undeterred faith in Martinez, as he has featured in 110 of the club’s last 114 Premier League games.

Last term, the £120k-per-week star recorded the most high claims (60) in the division and ranks within the top 1% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for the percentage of crosses stopped per 90, as well as the best 22% for goals against per 90.

This player is a pillar of reliability and composure - two traits that Thibaut Courtois possessed in abundance. Since making his debut for the Blues in 2014, he exuded confidence and permanently displaced none other than club legend Petr Cech as the first-choice keeper.

Across his time in west London, the domineering Belgian won the Premier League twice and the Golden Glove once, keeping 58 clean sheets in 154 outings.

Courtois’ Chelsea career unravelled into a completely different direction to Kepa, who has received a torrent of criticism due to his inconsistency.

Mario Melchiot labelled him as a “liability” and the decision of the previous hierarchy to sign Edouard Mendy and promote the Senegalese as the first choice was a clear indication of the Spaniard's faltering pedigree.

In the present day, the £150k-per-week shot-stopper now finds himself as a potential starter due to Mendy’s sudden decline and exit for Saudi Arabia.

Kepa, who was originally tasked to be Courtois’ replacement, has not fulfilled the assignment, and it would be an extremely risky strategy for Pochettino to not consider Martinez as Chelsea’s new goalkeeper.

Having been named the best goalkeeper in the world last year, he could well be the club's finest stopper since the days of their towering Belgian.