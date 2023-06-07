A lack of potency and end product is a storyline that has become synonymous with Chelsea’s abysmal season.

The Blues netted just 38 times in as many games, a dismal reflection of the club’s underperforming frontline.

Kai Havertz was often tasked with leading and was the top scorer with a measly seven goals.

It has since been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that the German is open to leaving West London to try a new experience after Real Madrid registered an interest in him last week.

When Havertz finished a difficult debut season in England with the Champions League winning goal in the 2021 final, he was tipped to kick on at Stamford Bridge and display some ruthless consistency.

However, it has unravelled into a disappointing spiral, and he looks set to depart this summer.

One player who has been linked to being part of the Mauricio Pochettino revolution is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, who has been far more clinical and effective across the year.

What’s the latest on Lautaro Martinez to Chelsea?

The Argentine’s transfer to the English capital could be discussed when the clubs hold talks over the Romelu Lukaku situation later this month, Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

He said: “At the moment I'm not aware of any contact for Martinez, but let's see what's going to happen in the conversations between Inter Milan and Chelsea for Lukaku this month when they speak about that. But at the moment, with Martinez and Chelsea, there is still nothing concrete.”

Previous reports have suggested he may cost around £70m.

Why would Lautaro Martinez be a good signing for Chelsea?

The £186k-per-week forward has been in magnificent form for the Nerazzurri this year, having notched 39 goal contributions in 56 appearances in all competitions this term.

Quite frankly, these are numbers that Havertz can only dream of in a Chelsea shirt.

Whilst the debate rages on the former Bayer Leverkusen prodigy’s best position, it is quite clear to see that the chances cannot keep falling to him and each week that passes he seems to cut an even more dejected and uninvolved figure.

Earlier in the season, Frank Leboeuf described the playmaker as “shameful” and after three full seasons at Chelsea, he is yet to convince anyone that he can consistently perform.

Meanwhile, in northern Italy, Martinez is arguably Inter’s most important player - a devastating outlet that can score and link the play.

In Europe’s top five leagues among his positional, he ranks in the highest 13% for shot-creating actions per 90, as well as the best 9% for non-penalty goals per 90, according to FBref.

The 48-cap international star won the World Cup in Qatar and Lionel Messi has even hailed his compatriot, saying: "He's spectacular. He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

"He's very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He's very complete."

If Chelsea could land this outlandish coup, they will instantly be a more menacing outfit next year.