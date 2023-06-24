Chelsea’s frontline could take a completely new shape next season.

Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount are all unlikely to play at Stamford Bridge come August.

Meanwhile, the club has already completed the transfer of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, whilst edging closer to the signing of Nicolas Jackson.

Another reinforcement linked to the west London outfit is Lautaro Martinez.

What’s the latest on Lautaro Martinez to Chelsea?

According to The Express (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the Inter man wants to sign for the Blues and work under Mauricio Pochettino.

This outlet also revealed Martinez is one of the west Londoners' prime candidates to replenish its attack and that he could cost up to £60m.

Reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the hierarchy is a big fan of the Argentinian and said: "So with Lautaro, there are people within the club that really like him and have done for quite some time. As of last week, there hadn't been any actual contact for Lautaro, but obviously, that can now change now that the season's done for him."

How can Chelsea line up next season?

The 48-cap international has been in unstoppable form for the Nerazzurri this year, having registered 39 goal involvements in 57 appearances.

He played a starring role in the side that came third in Serie A, made it to the Champions League final and won the Coppa Italia.

The World Cup winner has forged an impressive goalscoring record but is also an indispensable cog in offensive sequences. He ranks within the best 15% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes, shot-creating actions, assists and total shots per 90.

But he also meaningfully contributes to the defensive effort, residing in the highest 6% for blocks and interceptions per 90.

Lionel Messi has applauded his compatriot's quality and said: "He's spectacular. He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

"He's very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He's very complete."

Martinez could link up with Nicolas Jackson next term, whose move to Chelsea is on the verge of completion.

The forward was Villareal’s top scorer in La Liga last season with 12 goals and sits within the top 19% for successful take-ons and non-penalty goals per 90.

Throughout his time in Italy, Martinez has become accustomed to playing with a second striker, predominantly with Romelu Lukaku, and he could develop a similar relationship with Jackson.