Mauricio Pochettino looks set to be confirmed as the new Chelsea manager in the coming days and the Argentine will perhaps already be thinking about how to solve the Blues' problems in front of goal.

Why do Chelsea need a new striker under Pochettino?

Chelsea have mustered just 30 goals in the Premier League so far this season, with only relegation-threatened Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton scoring fewer, so it is obvious what Pochettino has to improve upon if he is going to transform his new side back into top-four contenders.

Unfortunately, while he is certainly not lacking in terms of attacking options at the club, few seem to be of the necessary quality to fire the Blues back up the table, with experienced summer signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both struggling to replicate their previous Premier League displays, with just five goals and two assists between them in the top flight.

The 51-year-old manager has been blessed with some world-class strikers in his last two jobs at PSG and Tottenham Hotspur, with Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane crashing in 236 goals between them under his management, with both strikers cultivating their reputations as two of the best in the world during Pochettino's time at the club.

Kane, in particular, was thrust into the role of star man under Pochettino having graduated from Spurs' academy and has gone on to become a legend with the north London club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' long-standing goalscoring record earlier this year.

The former Southampton boss may well turn to Chelsea's academy as he searches for his next Kane with the Stamford Bridge outfit, and he could find him in 19-year-old star, Mason Burstow.

Who is Mason Burstow?

Chelsea would sign Burstow from Charlton Athletic in February 2022, as he became the final signing of the Roman Abramovich era ahead of Todd Boehly's takeover at Stamford Bridge.

The teenage forward had been catching the eye in League One with the Addicks, contributing an impressive six goals and three assists in 23 appearances for the club, having returned on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season after moving to Chelsea on a permanent deal.

Former manager Johnnie Jackson was full of praise for the youngster after he made his first league appearance for the club in 2021.

He said: “He is a great kid. He is so confident I had no qualms [about bringing him on against Plymouth]. It was a big game to come on, a big crowd – there was quite a lot of weight on his shoulders. I was happy to fling him in because I think he can handle that.

“I’ve got confidence in him and he’s got confidence in himself. He is a good player.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him. It is great for the young lads to get their debuts and he deserves it. He has been there training with us every day. He holds his own and doesn’t look out of place. He warrants his place and he’ll be travelling with us.”

Unsurprisingly, Burstow's experience in senior football has meant that Premier League 2 football this season has been comfortable for him, as he boasts ten goals and four assists in 24 appearances at that level.

He also scored an unbelievable 40-yard strike in the EFL Trophy win against Oxford United, with his technique when striking the ball certainly reminiscent of a top striker such as Kane.

He is yet to make his senior debut at Chelsea but given there is essentially nothing to play for in the Blues' final seven Premier League games, perhaps we could see him given a chance by either Frank Lampard or Pochettino, depending on how soon the Argentine actually takes over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's record of bringing through talented academy players has certainly improved in recent years, with the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher all first-team regulars this season, and while Burstow didn't start life at Cobham, his impressive displays there this season must not go unnoticed when Pochettino takes over as manager.

Finding a consistent goalscorer is surely key for the 51-year-old manager if he is to be a success with the Blues and if Boehly isn't keen to spend millions on another big name, Burstow could be the man to step up for Chelsea.

If the youngster is able to develop in the same way that Kane did under Pochettino at Spurs, then the Blues could soon have their own version of the England captain at Stamford Bridge. Wouldn't that be a treat?