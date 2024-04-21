Chelsea's dealings in the transfer market in recent seasons have been questionable, to say the least, splashing over £1bn on new players with the majority failing to make an impact.

The club have spent upwards of £120m on Roméo Lavia and Wesley Fofana alone, with the two players only making a combined 21 appearances since their respective moves to Stamford Bridge.

However, despite the erratic dealings, the Blues have conducted some excellent business, especially on Cole Palmer after signing the youngster for £40m from Manchester City last summer.

He's since excelled from regular game time under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring 23 times for the Blues in all competitions - making him the club's top scorer this season.

Todd Boehly was able to invest in the 21-year-old after selling a Chelsea academy graduate last summer, with the former Blues man failing to replicate his form from his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount's stats at Chelsea

Midfielder Mason Mount joined the Blues as a six-year-old, spending the whole of his early years at the club, before rapidly developing through the club's youth system.

After excelling at U18 level, scoring six times in 31 outings, the youngster secured a loan move to Dutch side Vitesse, a stint that would allow Mount to gain valuable first-team experience.

He would take the Eredivisie by storm, contributing with 18 goal contributions in 29 league matches, before securing a move to join Frank Lampard at Derby County for the 2018/19 campaign.

The stint in the Championship would catapult the midfielder into the Blues' first team, scoring his first Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Mount would go on to feature 195 times for his boyhood club, even playing a crucial role in the club's Champions League triumph back in the 2020/21 season - before departing Stamford Bridge during last summer's transfer window, with the club receiving a brilliant fee for the 25-year-old.

Mason Mount's wage at Chelsea & Man Utd

The attacking talent departed the club in a £60m to join fellow Premier League side Manchester United, however, the move has been a disaster for both parties.

Injuries have plagued his first season at Old Trafford, making just 12 appearances in the league having missed 27 matches via injury. Such an eventuality has seen Mount dubbed "horrendous" by one prominent Chelsea account.

He earned a reported £76k-per-week at Stamford Bridge, as per Salary Sport, with his weekly wage nearly three times more than current star Palmer, who only earns £22k-per-week. He now earns even more at United, a whopping £200k-per-week.

Given his poor start to life in Manchester, the club did the right thing in offloading the midfielder, especially given Palmer's form after Mount's departure.

Mount's PL stats in 23/24 Statistics Tally Games played 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Chances created 5 Dribble success 44% Duels won 48% Stats via FotMob

The £60m fee coupled with his yearly wage of £4m represents fantastic business by Boehly and Pochettino, as the club has higher quality players in similar roles to the 25-year-old.

The aforementioned figures will also go a long way in the club's battle to stay within the Premier League's FFP and PSR rules after it was announced the club had pre-tax losses of £90m for the previous financial year.