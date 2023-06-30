Chelsea are weighing up who to bring in following the departures of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, according to a report from journalist Simon Phillips, via Chelsea Chronicle.

What is the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues have their eye on a number of potential transfer deals over the course of this summer it seems, with the Blues eager to improve on last season's Premier League finish. They finished outside of the top ten and new boss Mauricio Pochettino will not want a repeat performance.

One of the biggest names currently linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge is Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea now preparing to make a "proper" effort to try and bring the Brighton man in.

They have been continually linked with the Seagulls star but a deal has yet to transpire, but it appears their efforts are about to be stepped up. What is also clear is that the Blues are desperate to strengthen their ranks further up in midfield, with Pochettino wanting to bring in more attacking impetus.

Are Chelsea signing Florian Wirtz?

That would then tie in to this latest report. According to a report from journalist Simon Phillips, via Chelsea Chronicle, the club are currently considering who to bring in as a potential replacement for both Havertz and Mount.

The name being mulled over is Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. No official bid has been made yet but it seems as though the Premier League outfit have him on their radar as they want someone who can operate both as a winger and a number ten.

With no official bid made and no price tag yet to be slapped on his head, it isn't clear how much Wirtz may cost Chelsea if they were to launch an offer for him. Transfermarkt though suggest his value currently sits around the 85 million Euros mark (or £72.9m). It means that any potential deal for the player could be expensive for the Blues - but with the club having received plenty in terms of outgoing fees this summer, they could have the funds to pull it off and stay within FFP regulations.

Wirtz is seen as a big talent in the game too, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig stating that he is an "elite talent" and adding that he is "superb" in both the Bundesliga and in Europe in general.

It is high praise for the youngster then - and it implies that should Chelsea eventually try and land the player with an official move, they could have themselves a real asset for next season.