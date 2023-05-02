Chelsea could feasibly build their team around Mason Mount under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Mason Mount and Mauricio Pochettino?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea now have a growing 'confidence' that Mount will agree a new contract in west London despite interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool in his services.

The report states that the prospective appointment of Pochettino is said to be a major factor in their increasing optimism over Mount, while the 24-year-old is also believed to have been promised a 'key role' in the side in fresh negotiations surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Daily Mail, Mount has also become a 'key target' for Arsenal in the summer in light of an impasse in talks regarding his contract at Chelsea; however, negotiations between the England international and the Blues will continue as they attempt to lock him down to an extension.

In terms of when Pochettino could officially arrive at Chelsea, 90min have claimed that both parties only have 'minor details left to iron out in negotiations.'

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke believes Mount could have a similar impact under Pochettino to Dele Alli's notable impression at Tottenham Hotspur when the Argentinian manager coached him.

When asked about Pochettino potentially viewing Mount as a key player at Chelsea, O'Rourke told FFC: "There's a real possibility. Mason Mount is a top player for Chelsea. In the last couple of seasons, he's been vital for them. He was key in their Champions League success a couple of years ago under Thomas Tuchel. He's an England international and was a regular at Chelsea until probably this season, where maybe it hasn't worked out for him as well.

"I'm sure Mauricio Pochettino would want to keep Mason Mount around and help build his team around Mason Mount going forward and have a similar impact that he had with Dele Alli at Tottenham when Dele Alli and Harry Kane were the two main players during his time at the club. I'm sure Pochettino will be confident that he could be the man to get the best out of Mason Mount if he does end up staying at Stamford Bridge."

What have Mason Mount's stats been like this season?

Mount has flickered in and out of consistency at Chelsea this season, registering three goals and six assists in 35 appearances in total for the Blues, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has still been a creative spark for his current employers this term despite a difficult campaign at Stamford Bridge, successfully performing 83 shot-creating actions during his time on the field, according to FBRef.

Unsurprisingly, his contract wrangle has piqued the interest of several high-profile sides, which has been a source of frustration for Chelsea as they look to ward off keen suitors and tie him down for the long term.

Despite this, if Mount is to commit his future to Chelsea, there is no reason to say that Pochettino couldn't be the man to get him back firing if both end up crossing paths in west London.