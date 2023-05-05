Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount may have played his last game at Stamford Bridge due to an injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign amid interest from elsewhere, says journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Daily Mail, Mount has undergone surgery to alleviate symptoms of pain in his abdominal region, though he is set to miss the rest of this season to take the time he needs to recover.

Mount took to social media to provide an update on how his surgery went, stating: "Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I had for a while. Everything went well and I'm feeling good. Time to rest but can't wait to get back to training in the coming weeks! Thanks for all your messages of support and a massive thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses for looking after me."

The 24-year-old has been at the centre of an impasse over his contract situation at Stamford Bridge, which has prompted the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal to show an interest in his services heading into the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Capology understand that the Portsmouth-born midfielder earns around £80,000 per in west London on a deal that is set to expire in June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs believes that Mount may have played his last game for Chelsea in light of his recent struggles with injury.

Jones told FFC: "Now, it'd be interesting to see whether Chelsea escalate that at all, because Mount has just undergone minor surgery on a pelvic injury and there's no guarantee that he'll be back between now and the end of the season. If he is, it's likely to only be for the final game. With Mount sidelined, there is a logic in my view, anyway, that you start the talks a little bit earlier and you try and bring some stability. Otherwise, there's a danger now that Mount doesn't play for Chelsea again if he's not fit by the time that final game of the season comes."

Should Chelsea look to keep hold of Mason Mount this summer?

Realistically, that decision will come down to whoever is chosen to fill Chelsea's vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino said to be 'inching closer' to being confirmed as Graham Potter's permanent successor, as per 90min.

Mount has made 35 appearances for Chelsea this term across all competitions, notching three goals and nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also shows that Mount has been a regular provider of chances in 2022/23 for the Blues, carrying out 83 shot-creating actions in total.

Undoubtedly, his consistency has flickered this campaign as Chelsea have struggled on the field; however, by appointing Pochettino, the Argentinian coach could give a new lease of life to Mount in 2023/24 if the England international is to stay put in west London.