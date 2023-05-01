Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly edging closer to signing a new deal with the Blues.

What’s the latest on Mason Mount’s Chelsea future?

According to Football Insider, “confidence is growing” within the club that the 24-year-old will commit to a new long-term with the West London outfit.

The impending arrival of former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to have boosted the Englishman’s likelihood of staying at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has been locked in negotiations with Mount and his representatives for a number of months as the midfielder seeks a wage to compete with the club’s top earners.

It has been revealed that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich have been monitoring the situation, but the Blues have promised the star a key role to help the talks.

Why should Chelsea keep Mason Mount?

The 36-cap international broke into the Chelsea team in 2019 and has become one of the club’s most popular and consistent performers since his arrival into the senior squad.

During the 2020/21 season, the playmaker registered 18 goal contributions in 54 appearances in all competitions and was a key figure in the Champions League triumph.

The former Derby County loanee scored in the quarter-final against Porto, in the semi-final against Real Madrid, and provided the tournament-winning assist for Kai Havertz in the final against Manchester City.

The following campaign was even more productive, as the £80k-per-week star recorded 29 goals and assists in 53 appearances.

As a result of this string of magnificent performances, he was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year for a consecutive season, becoming the 12th player to win it more than once, and the first to win it twice in a row since Eden Hazard in 2015.

His old manager Thomas Tuchel showered the attacker in praise and said: “He has the full package, mentally, in terms of talent and physically."

Joe Cole seconded this, telling BT Sport (via the Mirror) that Mount is “unbelievable”, “outstanding” and “one of the most important players in the country.”

Although the 2021 Champions League winner has endured a troubled term, he has still created 39 chances at a rate of 1.11 per 90, as per BBC Sport, the fourth-best rate in the entire squad.

An indication of his quality is apparent by the level of the teams circulating around the £61m-rated talent and the new ownership must keep this academy product to keep the wavering fan support alive.

On the evidence of his displays in the last few years, Mount would undoubtedly flourish at another big club and as such, should Pochettino be able to convince him to reject advances from Chelsea's rivals, it would be an instant masterclass.

Indeed, it would also be a fine message from the Argentine to Boehly and the fans that he is the right man to lead the club forward.