Chelsea may let Mason Mount leave Stamford Bridge this summer 'if he's not willing to commit' his future to the club and sign a new contract, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United are said to be the 'leading contenders' in the race to sign Mount if he is to depart his boyhood club in the summer.

The report states that Liverpool are also keen on his services while talks over a contract extension, with his current £80,000 per week terms set to run out in 2024, have not yielded an agreement from either party.

Mount is said to favour a move to Old Trafford over other potential destinations, as per The Athletic, which also include Arsenal, who are believed to be monitoring his situation.

Prospective new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Mount and would like to keep him in SW6; however, he may be powerless to stop the Portsmouth-born star from leaving the Blues if no solution is found to extend his deal.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown has suggested that the notion of Mount leaving Chelsea is becoming a likely prospect by the day.

Brown told FFC: "Talks have clearly not gone well between him and the club. Talks have been going on for months and months and not really got anywhere at all and I think the owners would be willing to let him go if he's not willing to commit to the club. I just think it feels like a situation where he is probably going to leave. The new incoming manager might have a say in this. He might be able to sit down with Mason Mount and say, I want you in this team, this is the role you'll play, but it does feel like Mason Mount might be leaving this summer to me."

Should Chelsea keep or sell Mason Mount this summer?

Mount is a talented player and that is reflected in the calibre of sides interested in his services; nevertheless, his contract wrangle at Chelsea has gone on for far too long and they may have no choice but to sell him to avoid losing the England international on a free transfer in 2024.

This term, the 24-year-old has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, netting three goals and supplying a further six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite a difficult campaign collectively at Stamford Bridge, Mount has still been able to impose his presence in midfield and has won an average of 1.4 challenges in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also note that Mount has also been an effective provider of chances for his teammates, having successfully carried out 83 shot-creating actions in 2022/23.

Nevertheless, it looks as if someone else may be the beneficiary of his capabilities from next season unless there is a drastic change in progress surrounding his contract situation.