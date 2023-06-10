Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has a 'high probability' of leaving Stamford Bridge this summer and the Blues aren't confident of being able to keep him around, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

Football Insider claim that Mount has told Chelsea that he wants to join Manchester United this summer, with negotiations between the Red Devils and the England international said to be 'advancing' as he seeks an exit route from Stamford Bridge.

The report states that Mount has agreed personal terms with Manchester United; however, both clubs are yet to come to terms on an acceptable fee for the £80k-a-week ace.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently delivered an update on the state of play regarding Mount's future, stating on Twitter: "Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Mason Mount but the main issue remains Chelsea’s position on price tag. Man Utd remain calm as Mount’s keen on the move — strategy game on."

As per The Sun, Chelsea will demand a fee in the region of £70 million for Mount this off-season and it is believed that he wants a wage packet of around £250,000 per week, either at the Blues or Manchester United.

Mount has rejected multiple offers from his current employers who have looked to tie him down to a longer-term deal in west London and now looks likely to leave the club in the next few months.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that there is a 'high probability' that Mount will depart Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "Coming back to Mount in a little bit more detail, I think Chelsea do not have optimism at this stage that Mason Mount will stay. It's no secret that Mauricio Pochettino likes the player and wants him to remain and Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have also directly communicated that they would like to keep Mount, but Chelsea haven't been able to make any progress on the contract talks side. They always plan to pick it up at the end of the season. At this stage, there is still a high probability that Mount will exit."

Would losing Mason Mount be a blow to Chelsea?

Mount has been an influential player over the years for Chelsea and would be a big miss around Stamford Bridge should he depart this summer.

Across his time at the Blues, Mount has netted 33 goals and laid on 37 assists in 195 appearances for his boyhood club, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, talkSPORT report that Chelsea may have to sell several first-team players this summer to apply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Homegrown players come under the bracket of pure profit for Chelsea and can help to balance the books quicker, which may explain why the club may let Mount go this summer if they can net an appropriate fee for his services.