Chelsea haven't yet 'made their next move' as they try to tie Mason Mount down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Mason Mount?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are now growing in confidence that Mount will snub interest from Liverpool and elsewhere to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been 'locked' in talks with Mount over extending his stay at the club due to his current deal running out in 2024; however, have not yet been able to reach an agreement with the England international, alerting the aforementioned Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich to his potential availability.

GOAL have claimed that Mount is expected to leave Chelsea this summer and Arsenal have discussed the prospect of bringing him to North London alongside West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Mount, who earns £80k per week on the books at Stamford Bridge, could be set for a new challenge, with the report claiming that Chelsea could look to cash in on their homegrown product in the off-season due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Speculation is very much up in the air surrounding the Portsmouth-born midfielder at the moment, something which journalist Jacobs has commented on when speaking to Football FanCast.

Jacobs told FFC: "The key thing to stress is that Chelsea hasn't made their next move yet. So what we're seeing at the moment is a window of opportunity whereby suitors pre-planning for the window are establishing the player perspective and they are trying to offer a much clearer pitch than Chelsea. Liverpool are one of those clubs, but there's a variety of Premier League suitors now, considering Mount to different degrees and each of the clubs looking away from Chelsea can, in all likelihood, offer Mount some form of European football and a more stable structure that isn't going to go up and down, depending on team and individual success. Whereas the Chelsea pitch is around trying to lower their overall base wage but offer players huge earning potential if they in the team succeed."

Will Mason Mount stay at Chelsea or leave his boyhood club this summer?

In all honesty, it's a difficult situation to predict right now, seeing as there are so many moving parts regarding what the future may hold for Mount.

Either way, he is a talented footballer and it comes as no surprise to see high-profile clubs interested in luring him away from Stamford Bridge.

In 2022/23, Mount has made 35 appearances for Chelsea encompassing all competitions, scoring three times and registering six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that the playmaker has also threaded through an average of 1.3 key passes per match in the Premier League this term, demonstrating his vision to split open opposition backlines.

Yes, his consistency has flickered this campaign at times; nevertheless, Mount is a tricky player to deal with when at full throttle and is expected to have plenty of suitors this summer.