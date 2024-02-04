The media slammed one Chelsea man as "the worst" player on the pitch against Wolves, following yet another poor Premier League performance from the Blues.

Chelsea 2-4 Wolves

The Blues were soundly beaten 4-1 away to Liverpool in midweek, and while their opponents are clearly incredibly strong at the moment, the display was hugely disappointing overall, with a lack of quality and fight on show.

A response was expected, and needed, against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, and when Cole Palmer gave Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge, everything looked good for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

No sooner had the hosts taken the lead than Matheus Cunha equalised with a deflected effort, and the Blues momentum seemed to be lost from there. Axel Disasi then scored an own shortly before half-time, giving Pochettino's men a lot of work to do in the second half.

Cunha scored his second goal of the afternoon midway through the second half and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Thiago Silva pulled a goal back late on, as Chelsea endured one of their most miserable outings of the season so far.

Media slam Conor Gallagher vs Wolves

Taking to X during the game, The Blue Co. Project Podcast slammed Conor Gallagher's performance for Chelsea against Wolves, saying he was the "worst player" on show at Stamford Bridge.

"I cannot support this manager if he continues to play Conor Gallagher. Conor Gallagher is the worst player on Chelsea. THE WORST."

Meanwhile, CFC Central described the midfielder as "clueless", in what was another damning verdict on a shocking afternoon for the west Londoners.

Gallagher has been one of Chelsea's regular performers during what has been yet another disappointing season, showing plenty of endeavour in the middle of the park and starting 22 Premier League games in total.

There is no doubt that he was short of his best against Wolves - he wasn't alone in that respect, in fairness - with the Englishman losing 67% of his total duels. He only won four out of his 11 ground duels, according to SofaScore, and lost his only aerial duel. Gallagher also gave the ball away on 11 occasions, failing to have a big enough impact at the heart of the midfield by failing to have a shot on target.

As for Chelsea overall, this was simply not good enough for too much of proceedings, and further questions could be asked of Pochettino, who has certainly not impressed on the whole since taking charge of Chelsea last summer. The Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table, and it looks increasingly as though this is going to be back-to-back seasons of not qualifying for Europe at all.

Vast improvements are required moving forward or pressure is going to be really growing on Pochettino, but every step in the right direction feels like it is followed by two the other way.