Mateo Kovacic was slammed on social media for his poor display against Nottingham Forest as Chelsea dropped two more points.

The Blues struggled in yet another Premier League game but Raheem Sterling was a player to savour. The Croatian meanwhile was taken off after half-time before the game finished 2-2 with very few fans or pundits impressed with him.

How did Kovacic play against Nottingham Forest?

Kovacic was taken off injured but the midfielder's bad luck summed up his display. During his time on the pitch, he had just 26 touches and while he had an 83% pass accuracy, he was ineffective and careless with his pass selection, completing no key passes, crosses or dribbles and attempting zero shots.

Kovacic also lost the ball five times while failing to create any chances for the home side.

What did the media say about Kovacic?

The midfielder's passing left Chelsea reporter, Simon Phillips, bemused. On Twitter, he said: "Ruben only has to make a couple forward passes to have a better game than Kovacic did."

Alex Goldberg had this to say: "Kovačić is one of the most careless midfielders there is. ANOTHER bad giveaway. And yeah, Mendy, that’s poor…"

Raheem Sterling was Chelsea's best performer, scoring a brace either side of Taiwo Awoniyi's two goals.

The Blues have been very poor this season but Sterling has been a player of promise. Despite the turbulence, the former Liverpool and Man City star has managed nine goals and five assists. Perhaps with more quality and stability at Chelsea next season, the England international could showcase the quality that saw him become so feared at the Etihad.