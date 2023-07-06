Chelsea are set to hold a fresh round of discussions regarding a deal to sign Flamengo star Matheus Franca, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, the boss has wasted no time in starting to create his new-look squad by having a mass clearout which has seen the confirmed departures of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson have come in as senior recruits in the opposite direction, as per Transfermarkt.

Franca, who is primarily an attacking midfielder, has worked his way up through the ranks at the Maracana Stadium to become a regular feature of Jorge Sampaoli’s first-team, having made 53 senior appearances since entering the fold back in January 2022.

The Brazilian’s impressive performances in his homeland appear to have caught the eye of the Blues hierarchy after The Daily Mail reported that they are exploring a deal for the 19-year-old, who has also previously attracted interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that the teenager is “keen on the move” to Stamford Bridge, and having been made aware of this, negotiations are expected to take place in the coming days to try and reach an agreement for his transfer.

Are Chelsea signing Franca?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Chelsea and Flamengo have organised discussions to see if they can find a middle ground on a switch for Franca. He wrote:

“Chelsea have scheduled new round of talks for Franca with Flamengo. Matheus, being negotiated for €20m fee while Flamengo want at least €25m (£21m). #CFC. Can confirm again Angelo Gabriel plan to fly to London this week then sign 6 year deal at Chelsea. €15m fee to Santos.”

Would Franca be a good signing?

Chelsea will recognise that Franca being just 19 years of age means he’d be a signing more so for the long-term future of the club, but he also looks more than ready to be involved with the first-team, so should he put pen to paper he would be a wonderfully exciting acquisition for Pochettino.

The Rio De Janeiro native, who’s sponsored by Nike, has posted 14 goal contributions (11 goals and three assists) in 58 appearances throughout his career so far and is a constant threat in the final third, ranking in the 97th percentile for most shots by players in his position and the 96th percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area.

Flamengo’s “sensation”, as lauded by journalist Aaron Stokes, also has the ability to play in six various positions across the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline alongside his usual role in the centre of the park, so he would provide the boss with plenty of versatility.

Finally, Franca may only be a teenager but he’s already got a taste of success with two senior trophies to his name and there’s no doubt that he’s hungry for more, which is a goal that he could achieve should he decide to link up with the squad in SW6.