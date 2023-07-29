Chelsea making a late transfer approach for Flamengo attacking midfielder Matheus Franca this summer is “not ruled out”, according to reliable journalist Ryan Taylor.

Is Matheus Franca leaving Flamengo?

Since graduating from his club’s academy to get promoted to the senior fold back in January 2022, Franca has clocked up a total of 54 first-team appearances at the Maracana Stadium, and Jorge Sampaoli’s side are in a very good position to retain his services.

The Brazil U20 international’s contract doesn’t expire for another four years meaning, that the Serie A outfit have every right to demand a hefty fee in order to sanction his sale - but this doesn’t seem to have stopped Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino from showing an interest.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano previously claimed that the Blues have “really appreciated” and “been following” the 19-year-old for a “long time”, but have never actually taken their admiration one step further, though that has seemingly now changed.

Read The Latest Chelsea Transfer News HERE...

Are Chelsea signing Matheus Franca?

Taking to Twitter, Taylor revealed that Chelsea are still open and considering making an official move for Franca, but it’s Premier League rivals Crystal Palace who are currently ahead in the race for his signature.

He wrote: “Crystal Palace set to up offer for Flamengo attacker Matheus Franca. Chelsea approach not ruled out but interest has gone quiet since club-to-club meetings earlier this month.”

Expanding in his column for the Daily Express, the reporter claimed that the SW6 side “held formal discussions” regarding a swoop for their target in recent weeks, but Roy Hodgson’s team are, at this stage, “showing more intent” for the £21m-valued star.

How many goals has Matheus Franca scored?

Since the start of his career and indeed his time at Flamengo, Franca has posted 14 goal contributions (11 goals and three assists) in 59 matches, which is a promising return for an up-and-coming teenager, so should the attacking midfielder put pen to paper, he could be an exciting acquisition for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Rio de Janeiro native currently ranks in the 99th percentile for most successful take-ons and is averaging 1.9 shots per league game compared to those playing at a similar level, showing that he loves to dribble past his marker and take aim at the net, making him a dangerous threat for the opposition’s defence to deal with.

Flamengo’s “big talent”, as hailed by football scout Jacek Kulig, would also provide Pochettino with wonderful versatility having played in six various positions on the pitch since first bursting onto the scene, including across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, making him a great option to have available.

Franca has also already had a small taste of success having secured two pieces of silverware with his boyhood club, and if he was to join a team with a history of trophies like the Blues, his desire to win more would surely only increase, with this potential fire and fighting spirit making him an ideal recruit.