Chelsea are reportedly interested in Brazilian marvel Matheus Franca, who could be a dazzling addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Argentine will have a busy summer to operate ahead of his first season in charge at the Bridge, in the bid to get the Blues back on track after derailing last term.

A 12th-place finish isn’t where Todd Boehly would’ve imagined his club to have ended up, however, the west London side could turn things around with a successful summer window and the added expertise of Pochettino.

After spending £600m last season, Chelsea could have another pricey window, however, the latest link could prove to be a financially friendly option.

Is Matheus Franca signing for Chelsea?

As reported by the Daily Mail yesterday, the Premier League club are ‘looking at’ striking a deal with Flamengo attacker Matheus Franca.

The report claims that the Blues are ‘exploring’ a deal worth £25m for the versatile starlet, who has had rumoured interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace previously this summer.

The Brazilian side issued a ‘hands-off’ approach in the winter window for the 19-year-old, who has impressed since graduating from the academy.

How good is Matheus Franca?

Lauded as an “absolute talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Rio de Janerio-born gem has excelled in his home country at Flamengo.

The teenager is mainly deployed as a central attacking midfielder, however, has capabilities in more advanced positions along the front line.

In a descriptive scouting report, scout Jacek Kulig listed the player as being ‘extremely versatile’ with ‘electric pace’ and ‘power’, demonstrating characteristics essential to a forward in the Premier League.

The youngster’s numbers support his high praise, with FBref revealing his impressive averages over the past year, including an impressive rate of 0.55 non-penalty goals per 90.

Franca also averaged a monstrous 2.54 successful take-ons per 90, showing his dangerous streak when in possession.

Premier League clubs signing talent from Brazil has proven to be a gift in the past, and Chelsea could take a page from Arsenal’s book most recently with reference to the success of Gabriel Martinelli.

The winger signed for the Gunners in 2019 at the age of 18 from Ituano, where he has since contributed to 38 goals and assists in 93 Premier League appearances, scoring 15 last campaign where he cemented himself as one of the club's best talents.

Chelsea could replicate the success of the Arsenal star by landing Franca, who has all the numbers to indicate that he could be a hit at Stamford Bridge in midfield, an area that the Blues could recruit in this summer.

In the 2022 Brazilian Serie A, the creative spark averaged 2.54 passes into the final third per 90, as well as 1.21 key passes per 90 for Flamengo, flexing his ability to identify and execute a killer pass, via FBref.

Chelsea’s departed creator Kai Havertz averaged 1.72 passes into the final third per 90 in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, showing just how influential the Brazilian could be in west London in comparison.

At just £25m, Pochettino could strike a deal for an in-demand prospect who, if given the room to grow, could flourish just as his compatriot Martinelli has in the capital.