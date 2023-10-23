A rejuvenated Chelsea showed more signs of improvement in their performance against Arsenal, racing into a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge before the Gunners battled back late on to salvage a point.

The Blues will have been bitterly disappointed to have dropped two points from a strong position, however, the result did see them avoid a record fourth-straight Premier League loss at home to their North London rivals.

It also saw plenty of their stars rise up to the occasion and put in a sublime performance on Saturday evening.

Who were Chelsea's standout performers v Arsenal?

A revived Mykhaylo Mudryk sent out a huge statement on his return to the starting XI and put in a complete performance.

The 22-year-old earned the spot kick which Cole Palmer dispatched before getting the name on the scoresheet himself as his suspected cross looped into the net over goalkeeper David Raya.

It's been an underwhelming start to his career in West London but the Ukraine international, who was described by those close to him as a "sleeping superstar" in the Chelsea squad, as per TEAMtalk, has certainly showcased those star-like qualities against Arsenal, lighting up the crowd with his pace and trickery while helping his side out in a defensive capacity.

In his 66 minutes on the pitch, Mudryk's all-action performance saw him attempt two crosses, record a shot on target and draw two fouls, but also track back for his team, winning two of his four ground duels, blocking one shot and making one interception, as per SofaScore.

He wasn't the only player to shine in the defensive third for the Blues as Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on left-back Marc Cucurella for his impressive display against the Gunners.

The Argentine said: “He is training really well, that is why he playing like today, against a very good player like Saka."

Indeed, Cucurella limited one of the most dangerous wingers on the planet through his tough tackling and tenacious defensive work, recording the most tackles in the match (5), winning seven of his 13 ground duels, making two clearances, and blocking one shot, as per Sofascore.

After impressive performances against Fulham and Burnley, in which he completed at least 90% of his attempted passes, it was his best display against Arsenal that has begun to show why he deserves more respect and certainly a place in the starting XI.

How has Marc Cucurella performed this season?

Pochettino has significantly improved Conor Gallagher but it is the form of Cucurella, who turned down the chance to move to Newcastle United and Manchester United in the summer, that has caught the eye.

The 25-year-old ace has flourished while playing as a right or left back and Chelsea are yet to lose a game that the Spaniard has started this season, shutting out the noise that came from his £62m price tag and reminding many why the Blues and Manchester City were neck on neck to sign him after his sensational performances for Brighton.

With first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell sidelined till December, Cucurella has taken his opportunity to impress Pochettino while the manner of his performance against Bukayo Saka, who failed to get any loose change out of his opponent, has accentuated that point further.

Described by Pochettino as "super professional", Cucurella's transformation from being on the brink to leaving the club as a flop to now one of Chelsea's most influential players is a testament to the dedication and perseverance that the Spaniard has shown.

During his renaissance at Stamford Bridge, the £175k per-week dynamo has been outperforming Chilwell in a defensive capacity, averaging more balls recovered than the Englishman (7.0/3.0), tackles (3.7/0.8), interceptions (1/3/0.5) and clearances (3.0/0.5) per game at league level this term, as per Sofascore.

Although Chilwell has been deployed in a more advanced role under Pochettino, it is no coincidence that Chelsea have performed significantly better in a defensive capacity since throwing Cucurella into battle with the Spanish international now undroppable due to his impressive displays.