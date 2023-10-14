With the new appointment of Mauricio Pochettino to Stamford Bridge as manager, Chelsea were meant to be entering a new era with a world-class manager steering them back to their previous best.

The Blues hadn't messed around in the transfer window either, breaking the bank to add the likes of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, and more to their squad - notably paying £115m for the Brighton and Hove Albion central midfielder.

Yet, Pochettino's side find themselves in an unsatisfactory mid-table position at this current point in time with three defeats from their opening eight matches which included two narrow 1-0 home losses to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

An injury to young Blues talent Cole Palmer - who signed for the club in the recent transfer window from Manchester City - sustained on England U21 duty won't fill Pochettino up with much confidence either ahead of Arsenal hopping over to west London next Saturday.

How is Cole Palmer playing?

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder relocated from his place of birth in Manchester to Chelsea in order to get more first-team minutes, with Palmer frustrated by being on the periphery at at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola - making 41 first-team appearances under Pep over a number of seasons, contributing six goals and two assists.

He's made six appearances for Pochettino this campaign so far, scoring his first goal in his new colours versus Burnley in the Blues' last outing before the international break from the penalty spot.

He also assisted Chelsea's fourth goal of the afternoon at Turf Moor, linking up with another new signing in Nicholas Jackson who scored late on to clinch an impressive 4-1 victory.

Fans of the west London outfit will hope Palmer's injury isn't a serious knock, with manager Lee Carsley having commented on the injury situation directly after his young Three Lions side emphatically beat Serbia 9-1 in Nottingham, stating: “There are a few bumps and bruises and we will monitor Cole, but we will not be taking any chances”.

If he isn't fit, this could leave Pochettino with a selection dilemma.

But, this dilemma could be solved by starting a "forgotten" transfer buy at Stamford Bridge - as described by journalist Felix Johnston - who also featured for his country in that 9-1 demolition, in the form of Noni Madueke.

How is Noni Madueke playing?

The 21-year-old will be desperate to break into his Argentine head coach's first-team plans, especially if his fellow countryman, Palmer, is to be sidelined.

Madueke scored two goals in the win versus Serbia, the ex-PSV Eindhoven winger starring at the City Ground despite a lack of first-team opportunities afforded to him recently at Chelsea.

Speaking whilst with the England camp, the young attacker - who has only made 16 appearances for the Blues since signing from the Netherlands in January - is still confident he can break into the Chelsea starting line-up after signing for £29m in January this year.

He said: "I love coming over here and showing everyone what I can do. It's a great squad, just as good as the last one. I've got a lot of belief in my ability and I'm sure things will click sooner rather than later. I think I've got it in me."

Despite having been cast out of late - after being an unused substitute against Burnley last time out - Madueke does appear to have the tools to be a real weapon for Pochettino, after previously recording 34 goal involvements in just 80 games for PSV.

As much as Palmer's thigh knock is a blow for the Blues, Madeuke could well benefit from his teammate's potential absence and seek to put himself back into Pochettino's good books when the international break is at an end.