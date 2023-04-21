Chelsea's search for their potential next permanent manager has taken them to the door of Mauricio Pochettino with initial talks being held this week.

Who is the favourite for the Chelsea job?

It has been a turbulent campaign in west London which has seen the coming and going of two managers already in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Frank Lampard has been handed the keys until the end of the season but his arrival is yet to bear fruit with the Blues having now lost all four of the games he has overseen.

The search for their next permanent boss has been fizzing away in the background now for a number of weeks with the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann both linked with the job.

And it has been suggested the German is the favourite to land the job with their interest in Enrique cooling of late.

However, there has been another name to enter the frame in recent days in Tottenham Hotspur's former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Indeed, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Blues have now held initial talks with the Argentine with further discussions set to take place:

(5:45) "What we can say is that Chelsea approached Mauricio Pochettino there has been a contact between Chelsea and Pochettino.

"It's the very first time since last summer you remember probably that Pochettino was one of the names together with Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel. Then Chelsea were really convinced on Potter, but Pochettino has been approached.

"Now there are conversations. Nothing is advanced. It's just an approach, a contact. Nagelsmann remains the favourite but Pochettino is a name to add to Chelsea's list."

Would Pochettino be a good fit for Chelsea?

During his time in north London, Pochettino was labelled as a "magician" for his transformation in making Spurs a consistent top-four side.

However, it was a long-term project which the Argentine set out at Tottenham and he was provided the patience of the Spurs board until 2019.

Whether this would be the same at Chelsea is another matter given the huge sums of money which have been spent by Todd Boehly already since his arrival.

Chelsea will obviously be looking for a significant turnaround next season from their current league standing in the bottom half of the table.

But given the finances involved, perhaps improvement alone may not be enough and perhaps the owners will want to see the club get their hands on some silverware.

This is something which plagued Pochettino's time in north London but there will always be the notion of him not being backed by the board.

There is also the question of whether the Argentine would be willing to potentially tarnish his relationship with the Spurs fans who have been heard recently singing his name from the stands.

Pochettino - hailed as a "master tactician" by Mina Rzouki - has admitted in the past that he would like to return to manage Spurs one day, but perhaps he has to take this opportunity to return to the Premier League if Chelsea are to offer him the role.