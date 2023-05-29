Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is now open to joining Chelsea this summer and incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino thinks he's the ideal fit, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues are currently planning for next season behind-the-scenes have reportedly earmarked a number of transfer targets, coming after a disastrous 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

Chelsea finished in the bottom half and Pochettino won't benefit from the financial luxury of European football, making the summer window an imperative opportunity to strengthen and rebuild.

Owner Todd Boehly has been linked with swoops for star players in a variety of different positions, with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon star Manuel Ugarte among the names mentioned recently.

To balance the books and ensure Chelsea are operating within Financial Fair Play regulations, they will also need to offload certain players, with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek being one of the squad members who could depart.

Going back to potential incomings, the signing of a star striker is believed to be a real priority for the west Londoners, leading to links with Juve forward Vlahovic recently.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Galetti has shared an update on the matter, claiming the Serbia international is open to joining Chelsea when the window opens.

Pochettino also personally thinks Vlahovic is the "ideal" fit, and reaching an agreement on personal terms apparently won't be too much of an issue.

"The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian," said Galetti."Especially because the next manager, [Mauricio] Pochettino, considers Dušan the ideal striker for his tactical idea."The player likes the destination and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn't be a problem. Let's keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahović at the top of their list along with Harry Kane."

Who is Dusan Vlahovic?

The 23-year-old has been one of Juve's more prolific players, having registered their joint-highest number of goal contributions alongside midfielder Adrien Rabiot (WhoScored).

Vlahovic has bagged 10 Serie A goals in total over 22/23, and while that doesn't compare to other Chelsea targets like Osimhen, the Serbian has averaged more attempts at goal per 90 than any other Juve player in the Italian top flight (WhoScored).

The former Fiorentina marksman will cost a sizeable fee, though, with reports in Italy having suggested that Juve won't part ways unless they receive a minimum of €90 million (£78m).