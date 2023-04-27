Mauricio Pochettino looks as if he will become Chelsea's new manager and the Argentine will no doubt have been watching on as the Blues were defeated 2-0 at home by Brentford last night.

Frank Lampard made it five defeats from five as interim manager against the Bees, with his tactics and team selection once again questioned by Chelsea fans.

One peculiar decision by the Englishman has seen N'Golo Kante feature in an advanced role in Chelsea's 3-4-2-1 formation, with the Frenchman missing big chances against both Brentford and Real Madrid.

There is no doubting the former Leicester City man's quality but finishing has never been his greatest strength, and the Blues are surely missing his incredible energy in the middle of the park.

Therefore, when Pochettino does take over at Stamford Bridge, he must ensure that the 32-year-old is utilised correctly, as Lampard clearly doesn't know how to get the best out of him.

How did Kante play against Brentford?

According to Sofascore, the 32-year-old was actually ranked as Chelsea's best player on the pitch against the Bees, earning a strong 7.6 rating for his performance.

While he was able to utilise his ball-winning abilities higher up the pitch, winning eight duels and three tackles, he doesn't seem to possess the necessary quality in the final third, as he also lost possession on 22 occasions and put both of his shots off target.

Kante has spent much of this season on the sidelines through injury but has impressed since returning to the side, averaging a strong 7.04 rating from WhoScored which sees him ranked as the second-best performer at Stamford Bridge.

He also ranks second for tackles and first for key passes per game, which emphasises just how influential he can be in the middle of the park, but his record of just 13 goals in 267 appearances for the Blues suggests that he cannot be considered a reliable option in front of goal.

The World Cup winner will undoubtedly be a key part of Pochettino's squad when he takes over but given that the Argentine has shown a preference for a 4-3-3 formation in his career, there is surely no room for Kante in any of those attacking positions.

Graham Potter would laud the experienced midfielder as "world-class" during his time at Stamford Bridge and while nearly every top manager would agree, Lampard is clearly not playing to his strengths right now, and it has been a factor in the Blues missing out on a European spot in the Premier League.

Therefore, Pochettino must ensure that Kante returns to a more familiar central midfield position whenever he takes over at Stamford Bridge, otherwise, it is difficult to see how Chelsea are going to end their woes in front of goal.