It's been a rather dismal season for Chelsea Football Club this year, as their Premier League form has looked as bad as ever.

The summer of massive spending and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has failed to result in any real improvements, and now it feels like it could be just a matter of time until the Argentine is out of the job.

The Blues may be under different ownership these days, but Todd Boehly and Co made it abundantly clear that they were happy to sack managers last season.

But that raises the question: Who could take his place?

The latest on Chelsea's search for a new manager

Discontent among certain sections of the Chelsea fan base has been bubbling under the surface for much of the campaign, as should be expected when hiring a former Tottenham Hotspur coach. However, in recent months, that discontent has seemingly swept through match-going fans.

Chelsea's last ten permanent managers Manager Tenure Mauricio Pochettino 2023 - tbc Frank Lampard 2023 - 2023 Graham Potter 2022 - 2023 Thomas Tuchel 2021 - 2022 Frank Lampard 2019 - 2021 Maurizio Sarri 2018 - 2019 Antonio Conte 2016 - 2018 Guss Hiddink 2015 - 2016 José Mourinho 2013 - 2015 Rafael Benitez 2012 - 2013 All Data from Chelsea

There have been songs about previous managers, such as José Mourinho, songs about Roman Abramovich, and songs explicitly critiquing Pochettino from the Stamford Bridge crowd, and it's beginning to feel as if change is inevitable.

So, with that said, it's not all that surprising to see a slew of rumours and news stories in recent weeks purporting the end of the Argentine's tenure and linking the Blues with several potential replacements, including the prospect of a staggering return of the 'special one.'

However, one of the names that has sprung up as a genuine contender for the job this week is Barcelona boss and legend of the game Xavi Hernandez.

How Xavi compares to Pochettino

Yes, the man who led the Catalan giants to the La Liga title last season and has seen them reach their first Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years has been touted for a move to west London in the summer.

The 44-year-old took charge of the European giants in November 2021 following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, and while he has enjoyed success at the club, he's set to step down in the summer following a disappointing first half of the season this year.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, while the Blaugrana feel the club icon could "be persuaded to stay", his availability this summer has alerted several Premier League sides, notably Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The possibility of hiring a true legend of the game and one who has won a league title within the last couple of years could prove too good an opportunity to miss for Boehly and Co, especially with incredibly flattering comparisons from fellow icon Thierry Henry, who said to his former teammate, "I hope you move on because your brain, to me, has no comparison. The only one who is up there with you is Pep (Guardiola) in terms of how you see the game."

The hope would be that Xavi could follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, Guardiola, by thriving in the Premier League, with the Manchester City boss - who began his coaching career at Camp Nou - having won five league titles across the last six seasons, as well as claiming the treble last term.

That said, how does the Spaniard's record stack up against the man he could be replacing at Chelsea?

Xavi vs Mauricio Pochettino Manager Xavi Pochettino Games 132 39 Wins 83 20 Draws 23 7 Losses 26 12 Points per Match 2.06 1.72 All Stats via Sofascore

Well, when comparing the pair's most recent jobs, there is no comparison. Where the former Spurs man has picked up just 1.72 points per game with Chelsea, the World Cup winner has managed to average 2.06 with Barcelona, and that's taking into account his poor start to this season.

Ultimately, while Pochettino might eventually turn things around at Stamford Bridge, he's too far gone in the eyes of many fans, so if there is a chance to replace him with Xavi, Boely and Co should take it.