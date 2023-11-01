Chelsea are reported to have a fresh transfer priority heading into January, and Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of one £87 million defender the club have been eyeing.

Chelsea transfer targets

Supporters may have hoped for a brighter start to the new Premier League season, especially after their side spent nearly £400 million in the summer. Pochettino's side went from late August to early October without scoring a single league goal at one point, which make for alarming numbers considering the talent in Chelsea's squad.

Their last two games saw Chelsea squander a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Arsenal, while also succumbing to defeat against Brentford at Stamford Bridge soon after. The winter window could represent an opportunity to strengthen key areas, with centre-forward thought to be a major priority.

Chelsea are interested in signing Ivan Toney from Brentford as an option, while Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic is a rumoured Pochettino target as well. There have been reports that Barcelona midfield starlet Gavi could be an option for Chelsea too, as the Blues seemingly stick true to their policy of buying world football's most sought-after young talent.

The Todd Boehly led side may well be busy again as we approach January, and it now appears that they have a new transfer plan.

Pochettino loves Benfica starlet Antonio Silva

Indeed, according to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now prioritising a new defender for the mid-season and have mapped out a few key transfer targets. It is believed that five star centre-backs have found their way on to Pochettino's wishlist, and he is said to "hugely" admire Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The 20-year-old fits Chelsea's profile of a very promising, up-and-coming star, as the "outstanding young defensive talent" attracts interest from all over the globe. However, while both Chelsea and Pochettino are big fans of Silva, his release clause of £87 million is also his valuation; making this a tricky transfer to pull off half-way through the campaign.

Commenting on Nicolas Otamendi's form for Benfica earlier this year, former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen went on to praise Silva for his potential. Indeed, Vertonghen has tipped Silva for stardom and thinks he'll be one of the best defenders in world football.

Antonio Silva strengths and style of play Tackling Passing Commits to challenges Tendency to commit fouls (via WhoScored)

"Otamendi is making a wonderful time. At his age, he remains very physical and important and a key player in the team. He is a true leader, as demonstrated in the World Cup," said Vertonghen to Record.

"At the beginning of the season he started playing with Morato, who is a very good player, but then, because of the injuries they had to put the kid Antonio Silva, but the boy will be a legend. If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two.”