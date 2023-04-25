Chelsea's managerial target Mauricio Pochettino has instructed his backroom staff to be ready with a potential move to west London on the cards.

Will Pochettino take over at Chelsea?

It has been a season to forget at Stamford Bridge with Todd Boehly now onto his third manager of the campaign following the sacking of both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

The Blues remain slumped in the bottom half of the table with European football looking increasingly unlikely with a difficult run of games ahead.

However, the first steps for the new campaign are looking closer to being put in place with positive talks being held with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, Pochettino, over the managerial vacancy.

Pochettino has now been out of work since his time at Paris-Saint Germain came to an end on the back of their title-winning campaign in Ligue 1.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Argentine has already informed his immediate staff that to get ready to accept their new roles:

(1:05) "From what I understand, on Monday night, new very positive round of talks between Pochettino and Chelsea. So, Monday night was a crucial moment very positive talks, very positive direct discussion between Pochettino and Chelsea board on the long-term project, on something to do for the future of Chelsea discussing.

"Also have some players, in particular, already in the squad. So already thinking of the future, Mauricio Pochettino called part of his backroom staff to tell them get ready because this Chelsea job is something that is getting really close."

Would Pochettino be a good option for Chelsea?

It is interesting to see Pochettino's prior links with the north Londoners not prove to be too much of an obstacle in his thinking about potentially taking the job.

After all, this is the same manager who had previously said that he felt the Blues were more of a rival to Tottenham than their neighbours, Arsenal.

However, he is also a manager who had a lot of relative success in getting Spurs on a consistent level of achieving Champions League football with minimal resources.

He arrived Spurs with the likes of Harry Kane still in the very early stages of his career and helped him become the player he is today.

With this in mind, the prospect of him arriving at Stamford Bridge and getting ahold of players such as Mykhailo Mudryk could be a really exciting prospect for Todd Boehly.

The American has put a lot of resources into the Chelsea squad this season and it will provide Pochettino a lot to work with over the summer.

Potter had his issues with not being able to fine-tune this Chelsea side throughout the campaign but Pochettino is expected to be given the luxury of taking over at the end of the campaign as the transfer window opens.

Pochettino has now had experience in working among the biggest names in the game during his time at PSG so perhaps this is the right time to tackle the mess which is currently at Stamford Bridge.