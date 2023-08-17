Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing one of the globe's hottest young talents.

He outperformed Mason Mount in a variety of areas last season.

He has been praised by plenty of major names in football.

Chelsea have spent more than £1bn over the last 12 months on new additions to spark a new era at Stamford Bridge, and now Todd Boehly is eyeing up his next huge signing.

Who could Chelsea sign next?

According to popular Spanish news outlet SPORT, Chelsea would be interested in the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

As per the report, the player's future with the La Liga giants is coming into question as he looks like he won't have a starting role under Xavi Hernandez this season, which has followed an approach from both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with both clubs keen on a chance to sign the young talent.

How much is Gavi's release clause?

There is no doubt that Gavi would be an incredible signing for any club that had the opportunity and financial power to snap up his services, however, the teenage sensation boasts an eye-watering €1bn (£885m) release clause in his recently readjusted contract with Barcelona.

As a result, it would require rare and unrivalled financial strength for clubs interested in his signature, unless, of course, the La Liga champions look to offload their youth prospect at a lower price in order to boost their poor financial state.

What is Gavi good at?

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to improve Chelsea after being appointed in the challenging head coach role, where many have failed before him and the marquee signing of Gavi would not only set a precedent about their ambitions to dominate European football, but would provide the former PSG boss with the dream Mason Mount heir.

It is no secret that the 19-year-old - hailed "outrageous" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - is one of the hottest prospect's in the top five European leagues right now - ranking in the top 30% of his positional peers for progressive carries, progressive passes received, touches and aerial duels won per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months, as per FBref.

When comparing Gavi's output with Mount's last season, the Spain international actually outperformed the England star in a number of key attributes including goal contributions (6 v 5), shots on target rate (28.6% v 27.3%), pass completion rate (85.1% v 75.2%), and aerial duels won (54.2% v 39.1%).

As expected Gavi has been the recipient of high praise from some of the biggest names in football over his short career so far, with former Spain boss Luis Enrique claiming he can be the "future" of the nation's football:

"He's a player who can play between the lines, doesn't lose the ball, has good technique, and is physical.

"We knew what he would bring; personality, willingness to play, courage. Nothing is too much for him. He is a very complete player.

"He can be the future of this team, but he can also be its present too because he has the personality to play at this level."

With that being said, the signing of Gavi would be a no-brainer for Chelsea as they endeavour to build a strong and talented young team for the future, putting them in a strong to compete for trophies and success both domestically and in Europe again.