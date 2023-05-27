Mauricio Pochettino could already be facing issues at Chelsea as he reportedly wants to keep Mason Mount, who currently looks set to depart, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Mason Mount?

The England international has just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and appears no closer to signing an extension following a breakdown in talks.

A number of top clubs are interested in the 24-year-old, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, and all signs point to a potential exit for the midfielder this summer.

However, incoming manager Pochettino reportedly wants to build around an English core at Chelsea, and would like to keep Mount. He may already have his hands tied if the club now decide to sell a player he wishes to retain.

Speaking on The House Of Champions Podcast, Romano highlighted this issue facing the Argentine, as he prepares for his return to London.

"These contract extension talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea are really complicated," he stated.

"This looks really unlikely now, they've been trying for months and months but no agreement at the moment. Of course, Chelsea will try until the end because Mauricio Pochettino is also a big fan. It's about the board, but it's also about the new manager.

"Pochettino really appreciates Mason Mount, he would love to keep Mason Mount, But when this kind of player is out of contract next summer, 24, and he's not extending the contract, you have to make a decision, and you can't lose him for free. So this is why Chelsea are prepared to let him go."

What should Mason Mount do?

Given that Chelsea have had a nightmare campaign, resulting in a bottom-half finish and no European football next season, Mount may benefit from a departure, even if it is to a rival club.

Mount has had a difficult season, scoring just three times and assisting twice in 24 league games, and has missed the last few months with injury.

The arrival of Enzo Fernandez in January, as well as links to Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, indicates that Chelsea could be prepared to move forward without Mount in their midfield, and a fresh start for the Englishman could be the best outcome for him this summer.

Chelsea could gain a potentially large transfer fee, rather than losing him for free next season, and Mount could join a club competing in European competition.

With Man United reportedly his favoured destination, it seems that a move to a club competing in the Champions League is what Mount desires this summer.