Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could play a crucial role in keeping Mason Mount at the club, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's going on with Mason Mount?

The England international looks set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer as he enters the final year of his contract with no renewal in sight.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from other top clubs including Liverpool, but there is still a chance he could stay at Chelsea under Pochettino, who is set to take charge of the club at the end of this season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs claimed that Pochettino sees Mount as an important player, and that he could even extend his deal if he stays under the Argentine.

"He has stressed as well how important he thinks Mason Mount is to the football club, which could be a factor in trying to get Mason Mount to extend amidst interest from Liverpool," he stated.

Should Chelsea sell Mason Mount?

Given the clubs reportedly interested in him, Chelsea could obtain a large fee for their academy product if he is sold this summer.

Mount has had an injury-hit season in what has been a difficult year for his club, and Chelsea need to make sales in order to comply with financial fair play rules.

The 24-year-old could therefore be an ideal player to sell, as with Chelsea seemingly targeting a central midfielder in the summer window, he may lose his spot in the starting eleven.

Mount has provided just three goals and two assists in 24 league appearances this season, and given the big-money arrivals of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk, as well as the club potentially keeping loanee Joao Felix, it may be better for all parties for Mount to move on.

Mount, who had been described as "unbelievable" by former Chelsea star Joe Cole, could become a key figure at Liverpool, who are searching for central midfielder this summer, and a move away could help him regain his form.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been linked with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but without European football, it may be hard to attract such in-demand players. With the future of Mateo Kovacic up in the air, it is clear that arrivals are needed in the centre of the park, whether or not Mount leaves.

A big sale such as Mount could prevent him leaving for free next season, and could help fund more transfers for Chelsea. If an extension looks unlikely this summer, then a departure would likely be the best option for the club.