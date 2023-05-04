Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk could find a new lease of life under expected new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Mykhailo Mudryk and Mauricio Pochettino?

90min report that Pochettino is close to being officially installed as Chelsea's permanent successor to Graham Potter, with only 'minor details' left to be settled in negotiations before his announcement.

As per journalist Rob Pratley on Twitter, Pochettino has reportedly identified Mudryk and youngster Levi Colwill as two players who could play a significant role in his project at Stamford Bridge if he does take over.

Pratley suggested: "I understand 2 of the main points Pochettino has impressed the club on is his roadmap for Levi Colwill and Mykhailo Mudryk. The former is viewed as an integral core of the defence, whilst Pochettino has expressed his belief the latter can become an extremely effective goalscorer."

Since arriving at Chelsea for £88.5 million in January, Mudryk has made 14 appearances in all competitions, registering two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Caretaker Blues boss Frank Lampard has defended Mudryk despite his inconsistent form at Chelsea so far, as per Football London, stating: "Every game is an opportunity for young players that have come here, and we also shouldn’t expect too much of players that have just got here. Maybe that is part of the story this year of young players coming in and, because of the performance of the team, being expected to make a difference."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has speculated that Pochettino could harness Mudryk's talent at Chelsea and transform him into a wideman capable of getting the same sort of numbers Son Heung-min racked up under his stewardship at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jones told FFC: "The work-rate and goal contributions made Son one of the world’s most dangerous forwards when Poch was at Spurs.

"Pochettino loved the fact he was always switched on. He would work tirelessly for the team in both defensive and attacking situations but more than that he developed a desire to find positions that allowed the entire team performance to level-up.

"In this team it could be Mykhailo Mudryk that clicks up a gear, takes on Poch’s orders, and announces himself as a Son-style headache for Premier League defenders.

"His speed and skill gives him an edge that is unlike any other player and while he has started slowly in England, there are high hopes that every season will bring progress."

Does Mykhailo Mudryk have the attributes to be a success at Chelsea?

Mudryk is definitely someone who can be an essential player at Stamford Bridge in the coming years and he has plenty of time on his side to properly find his feet, given his contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2031.

It's important to remember that one big reason why he was brought in was due to his impressive performances for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he regularly came up with vital goal contributions.

In his time at the Ukrainian giants, the 22-year-old netted 12 strikes and laid on a further 19 assists in 44 outings, showing he can be a reliable creator and goalscorer, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also show that Mudryk is in the top 2% of his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions for progressive ball carries, averaging 3.70 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days.

Mudryk has all the qualities to be a star for Chelsea and Pochettino could be the man to get the best out of him in west London come 2023/24.