Mauricio Pochettino is now seemingly the favourite to take over as Chelsea's new manager after both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann were ruled out of a move to Stamford Bridge recently.

What's the latest on Chelsea's manager search?

According to The Guardian, the former PSG boss is now the front-runner to take over in west London after holding positive talks with the club in recent weeks.

Competitors Nagelsmann and Enrique are both said to be out of the running, although no official approach has been made for the 51-year-old, with Chelsea seemingly happy to take their time as Frank Lampard continues as interim manager.

Chelsea may face competition from Pochettino's former club, Tottenham Hotspur, who are also on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Antonio Conte, but it seems as if the Argentine has been on Todd Boehly's radar for some time, as he was considered as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel before Graham Potter took over.

It would not be a surprise if the former Southampton boss is the man in the dugout for Chelsea next term, and he could be the man to finally get the best out of £88.5m signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who has struggled immensely since his January switch from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Could Pochettino unleash Mudryk?

While some Chelsea fans may have already written off Mudryk after a disappointing start to life in England, he is still only 22 and had fewer than 100 senior appearances to his name in Ukraine before moving to Stamford Bridge.

There is clearly a talented player there, as he had contributed an incredible ten goals and eight assists in just 18 appearances in the first half of the season for Shakhtar, including three goals and two assists in six Champions League outings, which saw him labelled as "frightening" by journalist Josh Bunting.

Nearly every player at Chelsea has been guilty of underperforming this season, with Lampard clearly also unable to get the best out of his squad, and under Pochettino next season, every player would surely be afforded a fresh chance to prove themselves.

The Argentinian manager certainly has history with some of the top wingers in Europe, having worked with Heung-min Son at Spurs and Kylian Mbappe at PSG, with those two players trailing only Harry Kane in terms of goals scored under Pochettino.

Son would join Spurs in the summer of 2015 under the Argentine but, like Mudryk, struggled immensely in his first season at the club, managing just four goals and one assist in 28 Premier League appearances. Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best in the league over the past seven years.

Mudryk is at Chelsea for the long term, having signed a contract until 2031, and if he is given regular game time under a world-class coach, then perhaps he could go on to become one of the best in the league, as we saw from Son in his time working with Pochettino at Spurs.