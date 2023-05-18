Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino wants to target Premier League-proven transfers for Chelsea this summer.

Who does Mauricio Pochettino want to sign for Chelsea?

With the season nearly done, the Blues can soon finally put this dreadful season behind them and start looking to the future.

The first step of this will be saying goodbye to interim boss Frank Lampard and welcoming Pochettino to Stamford Bridge – as he is expected to officially arrive in June.

While there has been plenty of talk already about how he will need to trim the bloated squad by offloading a number of unwanted first-team members, the 51-year-old will also have spoken with Todd Boehly and co about incomings too.

And it seems as though Premier League players will be on the agenda for Chelsea this summer. Indeed, in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed his understanding of the latest behind-the-scenes in West London.

The insider told GMS: “The other thing that Pochettino has emphasised is that Premier League proven quality is really important.

“I think that's significant because if you look at Chelsea's recruitment throughout the last two windows, it's been a bit scattergun.

“We can expect that from the first summer because of the new ownership and Thomas Tuchel pushing for certain things.

“But then the January window, although there was a strategy, was very much youth based. They weren't afraid to bring in players from all over the world.

“Malo Gusto came in from Lyon, Andre Santos the Brazilian, and Enzo Fernandez from Argentina. They signed Mudryk, who had played in the Champions League, but again had no Premier League experience.”

How does Pochettino make his teams fit?

At the end of January, Boehly had signed 16 players during his time in charge of Chelsea up to that point for a total of £556m. Of that bunch, only five – Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – had played in the Premier League before.

With the consequential lack of cohesion on the pitch this term, you can see why Pochettino will be keen to adopt a different approach in the upcoming window.

Along that line of thinking, it's interesting to note that fellow Argentine Emi Martinez has been linked by The Mirror with a move from Aston Villa to the Blues – although Manchester United are also in that race.

No doubt more players will be reported as targets in the coming weeks and months but it does seem as though Poch will have a preference for those already in England and it might not be the worst idea in the world.

Mauricio Pochettino has a history of finding gems, as during his time at Spurs he managed to sign the likes of Son Heung-min, Victor Wanyama, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld for very respectable prices.