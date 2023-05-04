Chelsea had previously considered bringing Mauricio Pochettino to Stamford Bridge as he closes in on being officially unveiled as the Blues' new manager, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

As per 90min, Chelsea are said to be 'inching closer' to appointing Pochettino as their new manager and the two parties only have 'minor details' to iron out before the Argentinian is announced as Graham Potter's permanent successor.

The report also states that Pochettino will be given the freedom to shape his squad appropriately and will have a major say in who is allowed to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sky Sports revealed last week that Chelsea have been 'admirers' of the 51-year-old manager in the past and 'enquired about his availability' following their decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel in 2022.

Pochettino has been out of work since the end of the 2021/22 season after he left Paris Saint-Germain despite leading them to the Ligue 1 title.

Football Insider claims that the former Spurs boss is already getting to work scoping out potential additions for the Blues, with Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane thought to be one of his transfer targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth thinks that Pochettino will have been given 'reassurances' by the Chelsea hierarchy that will have given him encouragement as he closes in on returning to management at Stamford Bridge.

Sheth said: “I think he was considered a couple of times before by Chelsea, particularly when they appointed Graham Potter. At the time, it wasn't right for Pochettino.

“Something has changed, and in the discussions that he will have had with the Chelsea owners, he would have probably got the reassurances that he wanted, not only about issues like his backroom staff but also about how he's going to need to trim the squad.

“We know that Pochettino likes to work with a squad that's not inflated.”

What happens now for Chelsea?

In all honestly, Chelsea could do with some positive news in the near future, especially given their current woeful run of form in recent weeks.

Caretaker boss Frank Lampard hasn't been able to get a tune out of his squad, losing six from six since being brought in to steady the ship in west London.

Incredibly, despite their enormous spending power, the Blues lie 12th in the Premier League table with five games left to play and sit nine points above the relegation zone, signifying that they are still not mathematically safe from the drop.

Of course, it is extremely unlikely that Chelsea will suffer such a fate come the end of this term; however, it's an indication of how underwhelming this season has been at Stamford Bridge for all involved.

Pochettino will be keen to establish his vision early on in pre-season at the club to avoid a repeat scenario in 2023/24.