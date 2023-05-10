Chelsea 'shouldn't be too far away' from announcing Mauricio Pochettino as manager and he could help to accelerate the development of the Blues' young talent, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are going to announce their new boss by the end of this week and Pochettino is 'expected to land the role' at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that discussions have reached the 'final stages' with just minor issues to iron out, such as the makeup of his backroom staff as the Argentinian edges closer to a return to management.

According to The Daily Mail, Pochettino already has plans in place to strengthen key positions and is believed to want a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker in the forthcoming transfer window.

He is also keen to trim the squad where appropriate in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations while also giving Chelsea some balance in the squad heading into 2022/23.

On the pitch, things look to have got slightly better for the Blues following a torrid nine-match winless run, as they dispatched Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium last weekend in the Premier League, as per BBC Sport.

Benoit Badiashile was among the scorers in Chelsea's triumph on the South Coast and journalist Jones told Football FanCast that he thinks Pochettino's prospective arrival could help the likes of the central defender and others to develop at Stamford Bridge.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, obviously, we were waiting for the news of the appointment now of Pochettino and it shouldn't be too far away and once that appointment is made, Chelsea fans can start to become more excited about talent like Badiashile and what they'll get from him."

Who else could be winners under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea?

Conor Gallagher has been in decent form for Chelsea recently, netting twice in his last four matches, as per Transfermarkt, including a header against Bournemouth last weekend.

The Epsom-born midfielder has shouldered the responsibility of breaking between the lines well in the last few weeks at Stamford Bridge and could be looked at by Pochettino as someone to shape his midfield around, given his endeavour, age and profile.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Levi Colwill could also be players central to the Pochettino project. Speaking on Twitter, journalist Rob Pratley has recently claimed: "I understand 2 of the main points Pochettino has impressed the club on is his roadmap for Levi Colwill and Mykhailo Mudryk. The former is viewed as an integral core of the defence, whilst Pochettino has expressed his belief the latter can become an extremely effective goalscorer."

Chelsea have a lot of groundwork to do this summer to get back to pushing for major honours in west London, making pre-season an important time for all involved as they aim to head into 2023/24 in the right frame of mind.