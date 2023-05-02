Chelsea's manager candidate Mauricio Pochettino is an appointment that could go down 'very well' at Stamford Bridge, says journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

As per BBC Sport, Chelsea are in 'advanced talks' to appoint Pochettino as their new manager following an extensive search for a permanent successor to Graham Potter.

The report states that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was also in the running alongside contenders Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany; however, it now looks like it will be the former Tottenham Hotspur man that will take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Seemingly, Pochettino has already started to lay down his authority in west London despite still not being officially appointed, with The Telegraph reporting that the 51-year-old will ask forgotten man Romelu Lukaku if he wants to try and revive his career at the club next season.

Of course, the Belgium international was sent on loan to Inter Milan at the start of 2022/23, though he could now be set for an unexpected second chance if Pochettino is duly installed as the man to lead the Blues forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones reckons that Pochettino could be an exciting appointment at Stamford Bridge.

Jones said: "The Pochettino appointment is going down very well at Chelsea. I've spoken to a lot of season ticket holders that are excited and think this is the right decision. Inside the club they are excited too. At first there was some apprehension, because this is not the first time they have wanted him.

"The difference this time is that the manager role is vacant, Poch seems very assured that this is better timing for him, and any concerns were quelled quite fast. He's very open to working with this squad, I was told the young talent they have been buying is something that impresses him and he is keen to make those signings work.

"The plan to keep having Academy players involved is important too and Pochettino is totally onside with that and the identity they need to build and the reconnections that need to be built between the players on the pitch and the fans in the stands.

"This is a good step in that direction and the timing of all this allows the season to end in optimism.

"Of course, there are players that will have to leave, but nothing is fazing him right now. I think the PSG experience has given him a toughness that means he feels totally ready for turning Chelsea around. It is a good time to go in - let's face it, things really can not get much worse."

Can Mauricio Pochettino turn Chelsea's fortunes around at Stamford Bridge?

Pochettino looks like he could be a solid appointment for Chelsea and the fact he has a proven track record of turning teams around, such as Tottenham, shows that he could be the missing link at Stamford Bridge to turn the Blues' fortunes around.

In his time at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Argentinian coach managed to take the Lilywhites to four consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League and also led his former side to the Champions League final in 2019, unfortunately losing out to Liverpool in the final, as per Sky Sports.

His spell in charge of Paris Saint-German yielded the Ligue 1 title in 2021/22 alongside picking up the Coupe De France and French Super Cup in 2020/21, as per Transfermarkt.

Moving forward, Pochettino could be the man to get Chelsea back in a position to challenge for silverware regularly heading into 2023/24.

However, it is apparent - on the back of this season - that there will be a lot for the Argentine to sort out before the club can return to lifting trophies.