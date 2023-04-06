Chelsea are on the verge of hiring former boss and midfield legend, Frank Lampard, as the successor to Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

The 44-year-old is set to take the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season, however, with a more permanent successor being eyed ahead of the summer.

One of the options to take over then could well be ex-Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Could Chelsea appoint Mauricio Pochettino?

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have been considering the Argentine manager as the next permanent boss to work under Todd Boehly, although they could face competition from his former side Spurs after they sacked Antonio Conte during the international break.

Pochettino has been out of work since being fired by PSG in the summer of 2022, despite leading the French side to the Ligue 1 title during his time at the Parc des Princes.

He has the experience of managing big names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, which was perhaps part of Potter's downfall at Stamford Bridge, with recent reports suggesting that he simply didn't command respect from some members of his squad.

The key to Chelsea building success at Stamford Bridge is finding a way of keeping this oversized squad happy and cultivating a positive and happy atmosphere among the players, something which Pochettino was notorious for at Spurs in particular.

After treating everyone in the Tottenham squad to a meal in 2017, the popular manager said:

“It is so important. To know each other better; to speak in a different way. That creates links between them, emotion. And when you must fight in a competition, there’s more of a willingness to help your teammates and care more for them and care more for the gaffer that pays the restaurant bill!

"It’s not only about tactics but outside the pitch, too. Putting all the staff, the players and the chairman in a restaurant – that is tactics, too."

Chelsea's recent results certainly suggested that the players weren't putting their bodies on the line for the manager, and it was no surprise when Potter was sacked with the club languishing in the bottom half.

Pochettino, who has been lauded "world-class" by talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara in the past, boasted an average of 1.84 points per game during his time at Spurs and 2.15 at PSG, which represents a significant upgrade on the 1.42 averaged by Potter in his time at Stamford Bridge.

A new manager at Chelsea can't come in and sign lots more players, he must simply get a tune out of those currently at the club, and for that reason, Pochettino could be the ideal man to turn the Blues' fortunes around next term.