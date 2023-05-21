There’s no question that incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has a major job on his hands in order to improve a team which looks as though it will finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

There will likely be a few arrivals during the summer transfer window in order to bolster the team, while several of the squad may be moving on.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the number one ‘keeper for the majority of the Blues' season, however, could Pochettino ditch the “liability” – as dubbed by former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot – for another shot-stopper ahead of 2023/24?

The £150k-per-week Spaniard has kept nine clean sheets in 28 league games this term and with two years left on his current contract, the Argentinian could see this summer as an ideal time to cash in on the 28-year-old, especially with the Blues eyeing a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who could be available for around €50m (£45m) according to journalist Rudy Galetti while The Telegraph has indicated that the Blues are keen on adding him to their squad before the start of next season.

Could Andre Onana replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea?

With Pochettino looking at putting his own stamp on the first-team squad, nothing can be ruled out during the transfer window and the goalkeeping area may be something that the new manager wants to address.

Onana has developed into one of the finest ‘keepers on the continent, and according to FBref, he ranks in the top 10% for goals against per 90 (0.85) and save percentage per 90 (78.2%) over the last 365 days across Europe’s top five leagues, while also ranking in the top 13% for touches per 90 (42.97), suggesting that he is extremely comfortable on the ball and can be relied on to start attacks from the back.

Kepa, on the other hand, only ranks in the top 21% across the same performance metrics, with 1.01 goals against per 90 and a 75% save percentage per 90, while he only ranks in the top 46% across Europe’s big five leagues for touches per 90, taking 37.22, and it proves that Onana could be an upgrade on the Spaniard.

Former Inter midfielder Clarence Seedorf praised the Cameroonian for his “fiery character”, and since joining the Italian giants back in January 2022, he has kept 19 clean sheets in 38 matches, conceding only 30 goals during that time.

This impressive form over the previous 16 months suggests he could be an excellent capture for Chelsea and could give Pochettino the chance to ditch Kepa in the process.