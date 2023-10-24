Chelsea's resurgence in recent weeks has provided supporters with a flavour of what to expect under Mauricio Pochettino and their 2-2 draw against Arsenal is a strong marker of their improvement.

With confidence in their squad growing rapidly and recent results doing wonders to help that, Pochettino will be content with his side's performances, but the Argentine knows that their current crop isn't the finished article.

The Blues have desperately lacked a cutting edge in the final third with only 13 goals scored in the Premier League end could look to fix that by flexing their financial muscles on more attacking talent in the transfer window.

Are Chelsea interested in signing Nicolas Gonzalez?

Chelsea bolstered their forward line with several additions across the summer, including Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson, but, as recently reported by CalcioMercato, the latest repair on their frontline could be in the works.

The West London outfit are interested in striking a deal for Fiorentina star Nicolas Gonzalez, and while the Italian giants are desperate to hold onto their most valuable asset, they could demand up to €60m (£52m) for the 25-year-old whiz.

Chelsea are not the only club wanting to lure him away from Viola Park. In the summer, Brentford had a €43m (£37m) bid swatted away and now Liverpool have joined the race to land the talented Argentine.

On the evidence of his rapid rise to Serie A stardom, Gonzalez could be a big upgrade on Raheem Sterling, offering more goals and electricity to Pochettino's frontline.

How does Nicolas Gonzalez compare to Raheem Sterling?

If Chelsea are looking for a demon in the final, who can gobble up opportunities at an impressive rate and improve their fortunes in front of goal, they should look no further than Nicolas Gonzalez.

The talented whiz has showcased a clinical edge that the Blues have been lacking. In 11 appearances across all competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and supplied two assists, having posted 14 goals and five assists throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Consistently wreaking havoc through his piercing runs and predatory instincts in and around the opposition box, Gonzalez possesses exceptional guile and unequivocal finishing that elevates him above the likes of Sterling.

While the Englishman is one of Pochettino's biggest threats, he has been unable to replicate the deadly and instinctive finishing that saw the 28-cap Argentine star get dubbed by OptaPaolo as "magic".

This is particularly demonstrated by Sterling's output in a Chelsea shirt having scored 12 and supplied five assists in 48 appearances, but also an array of other technical and physical attributes.

According to FBref, Gonzalez ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues in the past year for total shots, top 4% for goals, top 1% for aerials won, and top 19% for progressive passes.

This demonstrates that he offers the dynamism to impress in a Pochettino system while trumping the impact that Sterling has made for the club.

Since leaving Manchester City for pastures new, the 28-year-old dud has seen his powers in the final third decline across the last 12 months, producing less progressive passes per 90 than Gonzalez (4.96/3/30), shots (3.68/1.92), non-penalty goals (0.45/0.33) and fouls drawn (3.23/1.76), as per FBref.

While Sterling beats Gonzalez for his exceptional ball-carrying abilities, averaging more progressive carries, successful take-ons, and touches in the attacking penalty box, Chelsea's need for a precise finisher is pressing, and the Fiorentina star would provide that quality in abundance, which is why he could be a big upgrade for Pochettino.