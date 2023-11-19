The International break came at the wrong time for Chelsea who had just recorded a 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and played out a captivating 4-4 draw against the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Once they return to action against Newcastle United next weekend, the Blues will be hoping to carry on the recent momentum garnered, especially in the final third.

Prior to scoring eight goals in two matches, Mauricio Pochettino's side were scoring at a rate of 1.18 goals per game with that figure now bumped up to 1.61.

A large reason for that change in output has been down to Cole Palmer executing brilliance and Nicolas Jackson discovering his shooting boots - the pair scoring 11 goals between them this season in all competitions.

Despite this turnaround in fortunes, Pochettino is still on the lookout for more attacking talent in the transfer window, with 18-year-old Roony Bardghji popping onto their radar.

Chelsea transfer news - Roony Bardghji

As confirmed by Danish outlet Tipsbladet earlier this month, Chelsea 'have been crazy' about FC Copenhagen's sensational winger and are considering making an offer for the teenager to steal a march on other top European clubs.

Bardghji is one of Europe's most promising talents and set the world alight following his display against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Making just his second appearance in the competition when he came off the bench against the Red Devils, the 18-year-old made an instant impression and caused several big clubs to salivate over his talents.

With 87 minutes on the clock and the score tied at 3-3, Bardghji popped up at the back post to lash home a well-struck effort to beat Andre Onana.

It was enough to snatch all three points for the Danish outfit, keeping their hopes of qualifying alive while condemning Erik ten Hag's side to a gut-wrenching defeat.

If Chelsea were to capture the youngster, who is valued at £19.7m (€22.5m) as per Football Transfers, he would be the latest emerging star captured under Todd Boehly's reign and could rival Raheem Sterling for a first-team spot.

Raheem Sterling's 23/24 statistics

Chelsea's decision to capture the best-emerging talent from across the globe demonstrates their forward-thinking direction as a club.

At the age of 28, Sterling doesn't fit the profile of someone they see as being a part of their long-term project and although the experience he can pass onto the youngsters is crucial, the average age of players used by Pochettino this season is 23.7.

That being said, despite being one of few outliers in the Blues squad in that regard, the Englishman has still impressed by showing glimpses of his previous form, especially in the performance against Man City, where he recorded his name on the scoresheet.

Sterling has posted five goals and two assists in 14 matches in all competitions this term, placing him in second for goals scored in the Chelsea squad, behind only Jackson.

Whilst this underscores his importance to the side, the fact he ranks in the top 4% for touches in the attacking box against his Premier League positional peers, top 7% for progressive carries and top 13% for successful take-ons, as per FBref, suggests he's back to his explosive best.

Although Sterling is undeniably a crucial piece of Pochettino's attack, the capture of the "Swedish Messi", a comparison drawn to the Argentine great for his ability to drop the shoulder and outfox defenders with his fleet-footed dribbling, could become the latest revelation at Stamford Bridge.

With 11 goals in all competitions this season, Bardghji - who is having a "superb" campaign, according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, is ushering the goalscoring responsibility at a young age, as Messi did for Barcelona, while he's already posting better metrics in most departments than Sterling.

Roony Bardghji vs Raheem Sterling 23/24 statistics Statistic Roony Bardghji (Danish Super Liga) Raheem Sterling (Premier League) Goals 7 4 Successful dribbles per game 50% 43% Passing accuracy 19.1 (86%) 21.6 (78%) Goal conversion 29% 17% Key passes 1.1 1.3 Accurate crosses 0.6 (50%) 0.5 (18%) Big chances missed 0 4 All stats via Sofascore

Although Bardghji is operating in a much weaker league in terms of quality, the wonderkid is still posting better quality in the attacking third than Sterling, who can only beat his rival winger for key passes completed.

It is therefore imperative that Pochettino does everything he can to lure the Swede to Stamford Bridge in January.