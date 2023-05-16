Todd Boehly has finally found the man that he hopes will take Chelsea into a new era starting next season, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

He will have a lot of work to do during the summer transfer window in order to get rid of some of the deadwood, both to balance the books and to free up some of the wage bill for future signings.

The Argentine will be hoping to take some inspiration from his transfer dealings whilst in charge at Tottenham Hotspur, luring the likes of Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, and Dele Alli to the club where they all performed well.

Son was arguably his finest signing in terms of his goal and assist statistics as the South Korean winger has registered 224 goal contributions during his spell at Spurs – 145 goals and 79 assists – and while his partnership with Harry Kane didn’t lead the club to any trophies, they did reach the League Cup final in 2015 and the Champions League final in 2019.

With Chelsea seemingly keen on signing Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane this summer, Pochettino could repeat his Son masterclass by acquiring another special talent from the Bundesliga.

Why should Chelsea sign Sadio Mane?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are planning on submitting a proposal for Mane ahead of the transfer window in a bid to lure him back to the Premier League.

The Senegalese star hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons in Germany following his high-profile move from Liverpool last year, scoring just 12 times for Bayern across all competitions and following a publicised falling out with Leroy Sane, he could well be on the move this summer.

Pochettino could revive the struggling £35m-rated winger, however, and bring Mane back to his frightening best which he displayed for Liverpool during his six-year spell on Merseyside.

The 5 foot 8 maestro was in stunning form last season under Jurgen Klopp, scoring 23 goals and grabbing five assists as he won the FA Cup and League Cup, eventually leaving the Anfield side with a total of 168 goal contributions, of which 111 were Premier League goals.

At just 31 years old, Mane still has plenty to offer should he complete a switch to Chelsea and with the club finding themselves as the fourth-lowest scorers in the top flight with just 36 goals, he could offer a serious threat from the flanks.

Having been dubbed “electric” by writer Leanne Prescott, the comparisons to Son don't stop with that Bundesliga comparison; in short the Bayern superstar is a dazzling winger capable of terrorising any defence on the continent, just like the South Korean.

Indeed, the £373k-per-week sensation could offer Chelsea some much-needed attacking dynamism next year and with plenty of trophy-winning experience, it could be an ideal move.