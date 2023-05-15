Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to target a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy failing to impress, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

What's going on with Chelsea's goalkeepers?

Mendy started the season as the number-one pick under Thomas Tuchel but was dropped for Kepa under Graham Potter.

The Spaniard initially started well, but hasn't covered himself in glory in Chelsea's recent dismal run, and was dropped in favour of Mendy as Frank Lampard's side drew to Nottingham Forest.

Mendy made a glaring error for Forest's first goal in his return to action, and this has seemingly convinced Pochettino that he needs a new option between the posts.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Delaney claimed that a new goalkeeper is one of Pochettino's priorities as he aims to rebuild the Chelsea squad.

(4:57) "I think the squad will be drastically reduced, but from what I'm told, to further hone in on what Pochettino wants for the first XI, they're looking at another goalkeeper, which might seem surprising to people given they spent £100m in the last few years on goalkeepers, but I suppose it's all about what you need right now," he stated.

"A centre forward which is also where [Romelu] Lukaku's future is interesting, and a number six to kind of pin the team together, so it's three positions they're looking at."

Who could Pochettino target?

One obvious option for Chelsea could be David Raya from Brentford. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract, and looks set to depart for what could be a bargain fee as he currently has no intention of extending his deal.

One of Kepa or Mendy will likely leave, and a reliable number one option would be ideal for Pochettino. Andre Onana of Inter has also been linked, and given his experience in the Champions League, the 27-year-old could be a desirable option as a proven goalkeeper.

Chelsea spent close to £100m combined on Kepa and Mendy, which included a then-record fee on Kepa to recruit him from Athletic Bilbao, and they would be keen to avoid another costly error when targeting players in such a crucial position.

They did sign young goalkeeping prospect Gabriel Slonina last summer, but it will likely be some time before the teenager is considered a serious contender for a first-team role.