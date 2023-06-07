Chelsea are interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder, Gabri Veiga, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

As the Mauricio Pochettino era gets underway this summer, the Blues are set to have a very busy transfer window.

Several key figures are set to leave the club, with Mason Mount potentially on his way to Premier League rivals, Manchester United and Kai Havertz rumoured to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as well, while the club have also been linked to a number of exciting young prospects.

Having been linked to Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, the two-time Champions League winners have missed out on the Uruguayan, having been outbid by French champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea's priority is still to revamp the midfield, though, with the club also recently linked to Brighton star, Moises Caicedo and now, The Guardian reports that they have also joined the race for the Celta star, who has a release clause of €40m (£34m).

Will Veiga join Chelsea?

The Blues are far from the only side interested in the 21-year-old, though, with a number of Premier League sides already reportedly targeting him.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a breakthrough season in LaLiga this year, and both Liverpool and Newcastle have taken notice of him. It was recently revealed that Jurgen Klopp's side were the front-runners in the race to sign Veiga, but things might change now that Pochettino's side has entered the race.

Despite dominating on the ball this season, averaging the fourth-highest possession in the Premier League, Chelsea had one of their worst campaigns in recent years, and their inability to find the back of the net is largely to blame for that.

In fact, with just 38 goals scored this season, the Blues were actually outscored by all but four teams in the league, including Leeds United and Leicester City who were both relegated to the Championship.

Adding Veiga, who journalist Euan McTear lauded as a "dangerous" talent, to their midfield would go a long way to help solve their goal-scoring issues, though, with the Spaniard emerging as an exciting, prolific gem for Celta Vigo, with 11 goals and four assists in the Spanish top-flight this year.

In fact, the 21-year-old was the highest-scoring midfielder in the division.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, Celta chairman Carlos Mourino has revealed his reluctance to sell Veiga, admitting the club wouldn't negotiate any possible moves for the player, saying:

"We have always said from the beginning that no one has to negotiate with us because we are not going to sell it."

Due to a release clause in his contract, any move for the 21-year-old will cost the Blues around £34m, but having spent almost £600m since last summer, Chelsea have already shown their willingness to splash the cash, and adding Veiga to their midfield would get Pochettino's Stamford Bridge reign off to a very promising start.