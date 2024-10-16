Manager Enzo Maresca could be without a "dangerous" Chelsea player till November, as an injury update comes out of Cobham this week.

Chelsea preparing for Liverpool after international break

A fantastic start to the new Premier League campaign for Maresca has seen the Blues clinch impressive victories over Wolves, Bournemouth, West Ham and Brighton - whilst also cruising through to the next round of the EFL Cup at the expense of Barrow and beating Gent 4-2 in the Conference League.

Their early season record could've been even better, as Chelsea were arguably unlucky not to come away from their home game against Crystal Palace with all three points, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson putting in a heroic display at Stamford Bridge to earn Palace a 1-1 draw.

One of the most thrilling draws you're ever likely to see - Chelsea's 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in west London just before the international break - saw both keepers pull off sublime saves to keep the score level and ensure the latter side's impressive unbeaten run on the road continues.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Maresca's only defeat as Chelsea boss in the league came against English champions Man City on the opening weekend, and now an equally tough test awaits the Blues on Sunday as they prepare to take on title contenders Liverpool at Anfield.

Star players Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo, who have all been excellent so far, are set to play a key role on Merseyside - but the same cannot be said for others. Ben Chilwell is pushing to leave Chelsea, while uncertainty surrounds the futures of Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka, among others.

Omari Kellyman is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, expected to keep him out for the foreseeable, while defender Reece James has just resumed full training for the first time in months.

Chelsea could be without Reece James until November

The England international has been absent since pre-season, and while a return to Cobham training signals that a return to training may not be too far away, Maresca and his staff will be mindful of his torrid injury history as they look to ease him back in gently.

That is according to Standard Sport, who estimate that James could remain out at Chelsea until November, despite his recovery.

They believe Chelsea's face-off against Noah in the Conference League on November 7 may be the game he makes his long-anticipated return, and Maresca will be hoping that the worst of his fitness record has now come and gone.

"He’s got everything. If I made the complete right-back, it would be him," said Kyle Walker in a BBC interview about James.

“He can defend, attack, technically (brilliant) and can use both feet. He’s dangerous in the dead-ball situations, he’s quick.

“If I was to built an ideal right-back, I’d use my strength, Hakimi’s pace, Cancelo’s technical ability, Trent’s passing, Carvajal’s mentality and Reece James’ football brain. If I was to round all of them up in one, I’d be Reece. He’s got a little bit of everything!”