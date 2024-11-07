Chelsea could bid £54 million for a Barcelona mainstay called "one of the best" in world football for his position, with head coach Enzo Maresca and BlueCo eyeing up an ambitious move heading into 2025.

Chelsea prepare for Arsenal in crunch Premier League clash

Following their bout against Conference League minnows Noah this evening, Maresca's side face a vulnerable Arsenal side who are without a win in their last three Premier League games and fresh off the back of a 1-0 defeat against Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Champions League.

An opportunity for Chelsea is there, with Maresca looking to get straight back to winning ways in the top flight after their 1-1 draw against Man United last weekend.

The west Londoners go into this game following a promising start to the campaign, with their only losses coming against elite sides like Man City and Liverpool, who are both contending for the title.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8

A real blow for Chelsea, though, would be if they are without forward duo Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho. The former is a doubt for their face-off against Noah, and it is unclear whether Palmer will be fit in time for Arsenal at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Maresca also suggested that Sancho could also miss the Man United game after being forced to sit out of their last few matches.

"He [Palmer] didn't train yesterday, so we will see today if he is able to train with us," said Maresca on Palmer and Sancho's fitness.

"He is recovering from that [illness]. He had a knock in the session, so we will see. For tomorrow, he is out but we will see for Sunday's game, otherwise it will be after the international break.

"The rest, apart from the ones that are not involved in the squad. The rest are all available."

As Maresca prepares for an all-important next few games, including battles against Aston Villa and Tottenham, transfer chiefs are busy plotting their next moves off the field.

Indeed, Chelsea are reportedly after a new defender for 2025, and one man who is apparently drawing admiration from Stamford Bridge officials is Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea could bid £54 million for Jules Kounde

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea could bid £54 million for Kounde, who is thriving as a mainstay under Hansi Flick.

The France international has played in all 12 of Barca's La Liga games as they soar to the top of the table and seize a real foothold in the title race, with Flick's side currently sitting nine points above Real Madrid in second.

Kounde has been praised for his Barcelona performances this season, and former boss Xavi called him "one of the best defenders in the world" earlier this year. The versatile 25-year-old is adept at playing full-back and at centre-half, meaning he could be very useful in a variety of areas for Maresca.

However, it is highly debatable whether Barca would be willing to entertain a bid as a result, but perhaps their precarious financial situation could sway them into considering an offer.