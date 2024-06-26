Since the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have worked quickly in the transfer market.

Tosin Adarabioyo became the first signing of the Italian’s era, and it looks set that a striker will be the next priority target, with Marc Guiu up next.

Plenty of household names have been linked with a move to the Blues, but there are some players who are ready to depart.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a current Chelsea player who could head for the departure lounge this summer.

Omari Hutchinson could leave this summer

According to a report from Football.London, Omari Hutchinson could be on his way out of Stanford Bridge before next season.

It’s said that Ipswich Town are ready to make an offer for last season’s loanee, which is expected to be around £20m.

The Blues will demand a higher fee than that, potentially around the £30m mark, and for Hutchinson, a move away is a ‘serious option.’

However, what may concern the Chelsea faithful is that he has previously hinted that he's keen to depart and permanently stay with the Tractor Boys.

Hutchinson could be Chelsea’s own Cole Palmer disaster

While spending the 2023/24 season at Portman Road, Hutchinson developed into one of the finest attackers in the entire Championship.

Despite only starting 20 league games, the Jamaican played a huge role in helping Kieran McKenna’s side earn promotion, particularly towards the end of the campaign.

Overall, the winger made 44 appearances, and across these matches, he scored an impressive ten goals, including three in the final three matches of the season.

On top of that, Hutchinson provided five assists, and he finished the campaign as the club’s fourth-highest goal contributor, despite his fewer minutes.

Hutchinson vs Madueke vs Mudryk 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Hutchinson Madueke Mudryk Goals 0.41 0.43 0.29 Assists 0.16 0.17 0.11 Shot-creating actions 3.81 4.36 3.43 Successful take-ons 2.05 3.16 2.23 Progressive carries 5.99 6.50 5.25 Tackles 2.21 1.37 1.20 Via FBref

As you can see from the table above, Hutchinson proved to be just as influential for his side as Mykhalo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who’ve operated on the flanks for Chelsea.

The 21-year-old was the catalyst for plenty of attacking scenarios for Ipswich, whether that was by using his elite vision, weaving past defenders, or simply having intensity off the ball.

This is why football scout Antonio Mango labelled him an “outstanding” talent, yet it also makes him similar to Cole Palmer, in regards to his ability to win a game on his own.

Last season, Palmer joined Chelsea for £40m from Manchester City in search of game time, and his development under Mauricio Pochettino was sublime.

The versatile attacker scored 22 goals and registered 11 assists in the Premier League while also picking up the Premier League Young Player of the Season Award, and the sale of a homegrown product looks to have been a huge mistake by Pep Guardiola.

Now, given the quality of Hutchinson, Chelsea are at risk of repeating City’s woes if they do sell the creative gem, especially off the back of a season where he progressed brilliantly.

Although the competition in the Chelsea attack is extremely strong, Hutchinson has more than enough talent to have a future at the club, but if he does leave, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his departure become a Blues howler in the future.