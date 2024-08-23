Chelsea recorded their first competitive win under new manager Enzo Maresca on Thursday night, beating Servette in the UEFA Conference League qualifier, first leg, 2-0. Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring for the Blues in the second half with a penalty, before Noni Madueke doubled the lead, after coming off the bench.

It wasn't the most convincing of wins for the Blues, in what seemed to be a very flat game. However, they did manage to keep 59% possession, and create more "big chances" than Servette, despite not really looking like they got out of first gear.

Servette had a good go themselves, especially in the final 10/15 minutes, testing Chelsea with a flurry of shots, as they managed a total of 22 shots throughout the 90 minutes. This was a Chelsea side that made nine changes from their weekend defeat to Manchester City, and therefore the sluggish nature of the performance could be down to that.

Renato Veiga's game in numbers vs Servette

A huge positive from this game for Chelsea was new signing, Renato Veiga, who was signed from Basel this summer for around £12m. The youngster can play a host of positions, including left-back, centre-back, and defensive midfield.

The 21-year-old recorded a 7/10 match rating according to GOAL, praising his 'demonstrated versatility' when inverting into midfield, alongside Moises Caicedo from left-back.

Veiga completed six clearances, three interceptions, and one tackle, as well as winning 3/3 of his aerial duels, as per Sofascore, something he adds to the team given his 6 foot 3 frame for a left-back. But it isn't just his defensive and physical prowess that stands out.

Having 78 touches, completing 47/55 passes, and completing 2/3 long balls, the young Portuguese defender showed his ability and composure on the ball, to play through the lines, and progress play for the Blues, which is a hugely important factor in Maresca's system.

It is for this reason, that it could be argued that the west Londoners have perhaps found their answer to Arsenal's new £42m signing, Riccardo Calafiori...

Calafiori comparison

Now the main factors in this comparison are the modern natures of these defenders and the tactical versatility they give you. Much like Veiga, Calafiori is built like a central defender, a 6 foot frame with a strong body archetype, but possesses the ability to play as a left-back, central defender, and step into central midfield.

Calafiori often stepped into midfield for Bologna last season, whether that was positioning himself there to receive the ball as a midfielder, or driving into midfield from the defensive line, using that progressive carrying ability to drive his team forward.

These are similar traits to Veiga, who can use his powerful stride to carry the ball forward, or his footballing IQ to position himself accordingly to receive the ball as a midfield option. Their comfortability on the ball for defensive-minded players is top tier, and this is an ever-growing asset in the modern game.

Calafiori FBref stats Stats (per 90 mins) Calafiori Assists 0.19 Shot-Creating Actions 1.76 Passes Attempted 69.35 Progressive Passes 3.68 Progressive Carries 1.07 Tackles 1.80 Interceptions 1.92 Blocks 1.46 Aerials Won 2.30

Something becoming more and more apparent at the top level, especially with Manchester City and Arsenal in the past year, is fielding these fullbacks with a central defender's frame, as they seek physical advantages over the pitch.

Veiga and Calafiori are great examples of this player archetype, offering physicality and height in this area of the pitch, whilst possessing midfielder qualities on the ball, and still completing a high level of defensive actions per game.

So Chelsea could have hit the jackpot, with their £12m man, who possesses all the qualities needed to succeed in the Premier League, especially as football continues to evolve.