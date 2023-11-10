Highlights Chelsea could reportedly make a pre-contract approach to a huge name in January.

Ivan Toney has been strongly linked with a move, but is looking more likely to join Arsenal.

Chelsea's lack of goals in the Premier League has prompted manager Mauricio Pochettino to consider bolstering the squad's options in the final third.

Chelsea could be set to make an ambitious pre-contract approach in the January transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino aims to strengthen his squad, according to reports.

Undoubtedly, Chelsea have been one of the more active clubs in England regarding player recruitment over the last couple of years and it looks as if the west Londoners have no sign of reversing that trend once the market opens for business in the New Year.

Strengthening the Blues' forward line has become a priority for Pochettino in recent times, and one potential recruit in January could be Brentford striker Ivan Toney, whose Premier League experience would appeal at Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has had his say on Toney potentially arriving in SW6 while also touching on links between the England international and Arsenal, stating to Betfred via The Daily Express: "I believe Chelsea need him more and he would suit the way they play. Chelsea are clearly planning for the future and they’re continuing to build, but Arsenal are competing right now so it all depends on who Ivan believes will be competing for trophies more in the next five years."

This term, Chelsea summer signing Nicolas Jackson has notched six goals in his opening 13 appearances for the club, though the Blues have scored the second-fewest number of goals in the top half of the Premier League table, which looks to have prompted Argentinian coach Pochettino to enter the market to bolster his options in the final third.

Armando Broja is the only other recognised striker on the books at Stamford Bridge and has had to deal with a string of injury problems which have disrupted his rhythm, leading the Albania international to net once in four outings across 2023/24.

Chelsea's top five goalscorers - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Player Goals Assists Nicolas Jackson 6 0 Raheem Sterling 4 3 Cole Palmer 3 4 Mykhailo Mudryk 2 0 Carney Chukwuemeka 1 0

Chelsea eye audacious Kylian Mbappe move

According to FourFourTwo, Chelsea could launch an ambitious pre-contract proposal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, with his current deal at the Ligue 1 giants expiring in the summer of 2024.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are also keen to test the waters to see if they can tempt the 24-year-old to England. Reports from Spain indicate that long-time suitors Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Mbappe; nevertheless, his future remains unresolved and prone to new developments that could alter the situation's landscape entirely.

Labelled "incredible" by Didier Deschamps, Mbappe has been his usual self in front of goal this campaign, notching 12 strikes and one assist in his opening 14 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions (Mbappe statistics - Transfermarkt).

Now at a crossroads at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe will have a huge decision on his hands over the coming months as he evaluates his next career steps.