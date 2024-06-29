Chelsea may now offer a "diamond" player of theirs to Leicester City as they seriously pursue a deal for highly-rated midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea in ongoing talks to sign Dewsbury-Hall for Enzo Maresca

The Foxes star, who racked up an impressive 12 goals and 15 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions last season, playing a crucial role in Leicester's promotion back to the Premier League, is now of serious interest at Stamford Bridge.

Dewsbury-Hall is a player that new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca knows very well from his time at the King Power, and if all goes well in transfer talks, the Italian could be reunited with one of his star players of 2023/2024.

As widely reported, and backed by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in ongoing negotiations over a deal for Dewsbury-Hall - despite Brighton originally agreeing a swap deal for the 25-year-old which would have seen Jakub Moder head the other way (Fabrizio Romano).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stats in all competitions for Leicester City last season Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15 Yellow cards 6 Minutes played 3,860 (via Transfermarkt)

The west Londoners entered the race with an enquiry this week, and that ultimately hijacked Brighton's deal for Dewsbury-Hall, as Chelsea now look to poach the Englishman for Maresca.

Since then, Chelsea have been attempting to find a middle ground with Leicester and shake hands on an agreement, but it hasn't exactly been straightforward. As reported by BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea had an opening bid rejected for Dewsbury-Hall, which fell short of their £40 million valuation.

Chelsea could now offer Casadei in swap deal for Dewsbury-Hall

Kinsella shares further news on this and their ongoing discussions behind the scenes involving highly rated starlet Cesare Casadei. The reliable reporter claims Chelsea could now offer Casadei in a swap deal to sign Dewsbury-Hall, as they look to sweeten the deal.

The Leicester star, for his part, has turned down Brighton and is open to joining Chelsea, even if he's in no rush to depart his current club. Casadei has been drawn comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, but it appears Todd Boehly could sacrifice the Italian to get Dewsbury-Hall over the line.

Signed for an initial £12 million from Inter in 2022, Casadei spent the first half of last season on loan at Leicester, before returning to west London and making very brief Chelsea cameos off the bench on 11 occasions.

"He has crazy potential, he is a diamond that is still in the rough on which we must work with care and attention," said Andrea Zanchetta, Inter’s Under-18 coach, on Casadei to the LGI 2020 Almanac.

"If he finds the dimension of him on a technical and tactical level, he is among the best profiles in Italy and not only in his vintage."