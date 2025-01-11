It’s safe to say Chelsea certainly haven’t been afraid to splash the cash after the takeover of Todd Boehly back in May 2022, spending over £1.3b on new signings.

Such additions have allowed for Enzo Maresca to be an instant hit at Stamford Bridge, leading the Blues into the top four after his first 20 matches at the helm.

However, given their recent form in the transfer market, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if they were to delve into the window and make another statement signing or two.

The American has already signed two players for over £100m - showcasing his willingness to make additions to give whatever manager all the tools to be a success.

Various names have already been touted with a move to West London, furthering strengthening their ambitions of a return to a top-four spot in the Premier League come the end of May.

A centre-back has been high up on Maresca’s shopping list since moving, with injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile could see him delve into the market for a new defender.

Marc Guehi has already been mentioned over a potential return to the Bridge, just a couple of years after departing to join Crystal Palace for £18m.

The Blues boss said he “likes” the Englishman, but wouldn’t be drawn on whether he’s set for a move in his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup this weekend.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is another name recently linked with a big-money transfer, but Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG are also in the race for his services.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Napoli are holding out for €80m (£67m) for the winger this winter, potentially adding another dimension to Maresca’s already potent front line.

However, despite the interest in the Georgian attacker, the Blues could target an alternative to the 23-year-old, allowing them to sign their own version of a leading European star.

The Kvaratskhelia alternative who could be Chelsea’s own Vini Jr

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has rapidly developed into one of Europe’s leading attackers over the last couple of years.

The Brazilian winger came second in the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony, finishing behind Manchester City’s Rodri - highlighting his rapid rise to stardom under Carlo Ancelotti.

His figures from last season are nothing short of remarkable, scoring 24 times and registering nine assists in 39 games across all competitions, helping Madrid win yet another Champions League title.

However, the Blues could land their own version of the star in the form of English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, with it being reported in the last week that scouts have been monitoring the Borussia Dortmund star who’s available for £50m this window.

The 20-year-old was once a part of the club’s academy setup, before moving to Reading and Manchester City, eventually making his name in the Bundesliga.

He’s scored five times in 15 league matches throughout 2024/25, leading to FBref ranking him as a similar player to Vini Jr based upon the figures he’s produced in this season's Champions League, in particular.

When delving into the numbers, Bynoe-Gittens has matched or bettered the Brazilian in numerous key areas, highlighting what a superb addition he would be such the hierarchy conduct any transfer.

The Dortmund ace, who’s been labelled “one of a kind” by one analyst, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but has placed more shots on target per 90, subsequently having a higher success rate - evidently being more accurate with his efforts.

He’s also completed more take-ons per 90 and completed more of his attempted passes - handing the likes of Cole Palmer added opportunities to increase his own goalscoring tallies.

How Bynoe-Gittens compares to Vini Jr in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Bynoe-Gittens Vini Jr Games played 15 15 Goals & assists 8 13 Shot-on-target accuracy 52% 29% Shots on target 1.2 0.9 Pass accuracy 77% 74% Take-on success 49% 40% Take-ons completed 4 3.1 Stats via FBref

£50m may seem a hefty sum to splash out on a player who was already on the club’s books, but they would be signing a superb Kvaratskhelia alternative who has the ability to improve further in the years ahead.

Bynoe-Gittens' comparison to Vini Jr is completely justified, with the Blues potentially landing a leading European talent to help lead the club’s quest to return to the summit of the Premier League.